Benjamin Sesko: United in the clear to sign Bundesliga goal machine following Arsenal revelation

Manchester United appear to be in the running to sign a proven Bundesliga goalscorer this summer, given a new hopeful update.

In recent days, it really seems that Man United’s transfer strategy is coming together, with the club completing the signing of Premier League star Bryan Mbeumo.

This comes after Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon completed their moves to Old Trafford.

Still, one position where United clearly still needs reinforcements is at striker.

Identifying transfer targets

United have been linked with numerous potential striker targets this transfer window. Still, no concrete advancements have been made.

Viktor Gyokeres is set to join Arsenal, while Galatasaray snapped up the opportunity to sign Osimhen, leaving United wanting.

Meanwhile, it seems that Hugo Ekitike was destined for Liverpool.

Despite such setbacks, United’s hopes of signing a top striker are not over yet.

Hope remains

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person relayed that Benjamin Sesko is open to a Premier League move, with United among the potential suitors. This comes as the Slovenian looks to depart RB Leipzig.

Just a few days later, it was reported that Sesko would be interested in a move to United despite their lack of European football next season.

Still, the club faced another challenge, namely, Arsenal’s pursuit of the striker.

Arsenal reportedly reached an agreement with Sesko over personal terms, although this wasn’t the final twist in the story.

United’s big chance

United appear to be back in the running to sign Sesko, given Arsenal’s latest stance on the transfer. With Gyokeres heading to the club, it appears as if Arsenal are no longer in need of Sesko’s services up front.

“When one door closes, another opens! Arsenal have withdrawn their pursuit of Benjamin Šeško, which creates an opportunity for Manchester United,” journalist Christian Falk told CaughtOffside.

“The Red Devils weren’t in the front row for the club and player. However, there’s a key executive involved in all of this – Christopher Vivell, United’s head of scouting. He’s previously worked for RB Leipzig, and he’s now supporting the potential deal,” Falk continued, suggesting that United could have the advantage over other clubs when it comes to signing Sesko.

Still, it remains unclear as to whether United will make a move given the Slovenian’s steep price tag. Even though it’s believed that Sesko’s price has dropped from £68m-£85m to £59.7m, this is still a hefty cost given how many transfers United may look to complete.

