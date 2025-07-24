Ashley Young officially signs for Championship club

Former Manchester United fullback Ashley Young has extended his remarkable professional career by signing with a Championship club.

Long United career

Young spent nine seasons at Old Trafford, playing 261 games and scoring 19 goals.

The 40-year-old then moved to Inter Milan in 2019, winning a Serie A title before returning to England to play for Aston Villa.

Young joined Everton two seasons ago and managed to play 70 games despite being in his late thirties.

Rumours of Watford return

The England international was released by Everton at the start of the summer but he spoke of his desire to keep on playing at the highest level he could.

There were reports last week that Young was on the verge of returning to his former club Watford, but a deal never came to pass.

He will be playing in the Championship next year though, as he has officially signed for recently relegated Ipswich Town.

New adventure

The Tractor Boys’ official website states that, “Ipswich Town is delighted to announce the signing of Ashley Young.”

He has signed a one-year deal at the club, as they aim to make a rapid return to the Premier League.

Commenting on the transfer Ipswich’s manager Kieran McKenna claimed, “Ashley has had a fantastic career and his achievements speak for themselves.”

The Northern Irishman also added, “he has maintained an extremely high level of professionalism and competitiveness through his career and he is still playing at a very good level. We feel his leadership and experience will be valuable to the group this season and he is very hungry to contribute on and off the pitch.”

🤝 Ipswich Town is delighted to announce the signing of Ashley Young. Ashley, who has made a total of 750 career club appearances to date, brings a wealth of experience to the squad. 🗞️⤵️ — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) July 23, 2025

Mckenna pull

Young gave his own thoughts on the move whilst speaking to the club’s website and claimed that the manager was a big reason why he decided to join the Tractor Boys.

McKenna was an assistant coach at United whilst Young was at the club and he spoke in glowing terms about his new manager.

He stated, “he’s a winner and you see that on the training pitch and on the sidelines in the games. I got to see that day in day out. I have worked with him previously, so he was a massive pull.”

Feature image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

