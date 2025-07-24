Man United fans choose clear favourite to fix midfield woes

Manchester United have many positions to fill this summer after a terrible season last year.

They have already started well with the signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Nonetheless, they are not done yet as it has been widely reported that the Red Devils want to sign a striker and a goalkeeper before the window shuts at the end of next month.

The need for a midfielder

Whilst links to a midfielder have been quieter, there are many fans who believe that the Red Devils lack a certain type of player in their engine room.

The opening pre-season match against Leeds United highlighted the lack of control in central areas that a partnership of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro brings.

Ruben Amorim also mentioned the team’s lack of pace in the midfield in his post-match comments.

Fans will be glad to know that ultra-reliable journalist, David Ornstein, reported on Tuesday that a number six signing was “on the agenda” at United.

The Peoples Person consequently held a poll for our readers to let us know who in fact they would choose to do the job in Amorim’s midfield.

Clear favourite

There was a clear winner as 39% of readers chose Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand.

The Dane played for Ruben Amorim at the Portuguese champions and is said to be on United’s radar this summer.

The midfielder clearly has a strong connection with the manager as he was left incredibly disappointed by his exit in November to take up the United job.

In second place was Atalanta’s Ederson, who had 25% of the vote. United have had a long-term interest in the player but face competition from teams such as Juventus.

There was less clarity in the last three options however, as Wilfred Ndidi came in third with 14% of the vote. The Nigerian is said to have a low cost this summer due to Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship.

Slightly below Ndidi is Douglas Luiz, who only 12% of supporters want. This is perhaps surprising considering his strong performance in the Premier League for Aston Villa and his age of 27-years-old.

The Red Devils had been linked with a swap deal involving Jadon Sancho going to Juventus, but this looks unlikely as of now.

Finally, 10% of readers decided that another midfielder not on the list would be the best option to sort United’s midfield woes out once and for all.

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

