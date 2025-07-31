Manchester United agree to loan out striker as Benjamin Sesko deal gains traction



Manchester United are on the hunt for a new ruthless finisher this window, and one striker is set to leave the club on loan.

News of United plotting a move for Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig is gaining traction, which had led to uncertainty surrounding the future of Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dane wants to stay, and INEOS have not explicitly informed him to leave, but Ethan Wheatley is set to temporarily join Northampton Town for the next season as per Manchester World.

“Manchester United youngster Ethan Wheatley has agreed to join Northampton Town on loan for the forthcoming campaign.

Loan agreed

“The 19-year-old endured a difficult time on loan with League Two side Walsall last season and will hope for a more successful experience when he moves up a division to join Northampton.”

The academy wonderkid, who endured a dismal loan campaign with League Two side Walsall last season, will be hoping for a more productive loan this time around.

He managed only four appearances for the League Two side, starting only twice but failing to complete 90 minutes even once. The Walsall boss publicly criticised his lack of aptitude in training.

The striker had claimed that he wanted to forget his disappointment and move on, and hopefully impress Ruben Amorim enough to stay at the club for the new season.

Needs to impress

However, he was not picked in the pre-season squad and there were even murmurs that he might be sold. But instead, he is going out on loan for now.

It will be crucial for Ethan Wheatley to impress in League One, especially with INEOS set to sign a new striker, and with Chido Obi ahead of him in the pecking order.

Should he fail to set the stage alight for Kevin Nolan’s side, his time at Old Trafford could soon come to an end.

The 19-year-old has four senior appearances for the Red Devils, and became the 250th academy graduate to make his first team debut when given the nod by former boss Erik ten Hag.

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

