Manchester United set to lodge formal bid for Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are prepared to test RB Leipzig’s resolve, having made Benjamin Sesko their priority option for the striker role under Ruben Amorim.

Over the summer, United have shown interest in a plethora of centre-forwards on the back of a disastrous campaign, especially going forward.

However, the Red Devils failed in their attempts to convince the likes of Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres to join their project.

In recent weeks, United narrowed down their striker search to two names in Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko, and on Wednesday, David Ornstein revealed that the Mancunians are prioritising a move for Sesko.

Ornstein also shed light on Leipzig’s demands for their 22-year-old gem, who is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising strikers.

The Athletic’s journalist claimed that Leipzig are “seeking a fee of €75million plus add-ons as well as a sell-on percentage for any deal for Sesko.”

Manchester United prepared to bid for Sesko

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano now claims that United have informed the Bundesliga giants that they are ready to “send formal bid” for the Slovenian sensation, if he “accepts the destination.”

Newcastle United remain in the frame for Sesko, and are “ready to bid since last week” as they scramble to find a goalscorer to possibly replace Alexander Isak.

The Italian journalist adds that Newcastle are also willing to match Sesko’s financial request. The youngster, who scored 21 goals last term, seems to hold all the cards in this transfer saga.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming “the feeling inside” Newcastle is that the sought-after player is “likely to go to Manchester United.”

Vivell determined to reunite with Sesko at Man United

Head of recruitment Christopher Vivell is driving United’s pursuit of Sesko.

It is thought Vivell has a close relationship with Sesko, having played a key role in signing him for Salzburg. United also looked at signing the then 16-year-old from Domzale in 2019, but failed to match the €2m fee agreed by Salzburg.

He also convinced the Slovenian to move to Leipzig in 2023 despite interest from United. Now, Vivell is pushing for another reunion. Fortunately for United, this time, in Manchester.

Featured image Maja Hitij via Getty Images

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