James Scanlon: Man United figure out the best plan for wonderkid



Manchester United are in the midst of loaning out quite a few of their academy graduates, another is expected to depart as per the latest report.

As recently relayed by The Peoples Person, both Ethan Wheatley and Jack Moorhouse are set to leave temporarily, with the striker headed to League One Northampton Town while the midfielder is joining Leyton Orient.

And now, according to Sully Talkz, a reliable source of information on the academy, James Scanlon could soon join the duo.

The 18-year-old was on fire for both the U18s and U21s last season, registering 22 goals and seven assists combined for both sides in all competitions.

He trained with the first team on occasions, and plenty were predicting a first team breakthrough. Yet Ruben Amorim selected him only for one matchday squad, which surprised quite a few.

The head coach did not pick him as part of the pre-season squad, and with the Gibraltar international already looking like he has outgrown academy football, a loan seems to be the next best option.

Highly talented #MUFC youngster James Scanlon has received loads of interest over a loan move with clubs in Belgium, France, Germany and England showing interest. INEOS owned FC Lausanne-Sport also an option. Club feel loan is best for him. @centredevils https://t.co/2DMR5EC6L0 — Sully (@SullyTalkz) August 1, 2025

The Carrington graduate predominantly plays as a left winger but can also double up as an attacking midfielder. The problem is INEOS have already brought Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to the club.

Add to this the presence of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount, and there is very little scope for gametime with the first team this term.

He has suitors in Belgium, France, Germany and England while INEOS-owned FC Lausanne Sport is another option. Enzo Kana-Biyik has already taken that route, but he is currently injured.

“CentreDevils can exclusively reveal that Manchester United youngster James Scanlon has received loads of interest over a loan move, with clubs in England, Germany, Belgium, and France showing interest.

“The club feel that a loan move is the best for his career at this stage. One club that has shown particular interest is Ineos-owned FC Lausanne-Sport.”

Choosing the perfect next destination will be key to ensuring his progress does not stagnate.

James Scanlon, should he leave, will be desperate to impress and in the process, catch Amorim’s eye. He certainly has the talent, now to add physicality to his game, which senior men’s football will help in developing.

Feature image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

