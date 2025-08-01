John Victor subject of bid from Man United’s Premier League rivals

West Ham United might disrupt Manchester United’s plans for their goalkeeping department.

United are going all out to try and sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig despite the Bundesliga outfit’s astronomical demands for their sought-after striker.

Having already signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, United have underlined that their priority is to bolster Ruben Amorim’s attack this summer. This leaves the club with very little room to strengthen other areas of their squad.

Ruben Amorim dissatisfied with Man United’s goalkeeping options

United’s goalkeeping position was a major cause of concern last season, as Andre Onana failed to instil any confidence among those in front of him with his erratic style of shot-stopping.

The club’s hierarchy tried to address the issue by making a loan offer for Emiliano Martinez. However, Aston Villa rejected their proposal, indicating they value the Argentine at around £40million.

It is understood that United have effectively ruled out a move for Martinez due to the costs involved.

West Ham overtake Man United

In recent weeks, the Premier League giants have also explored the possibility of signing Botafogo number one John Victor.

The Brazilian attracted plenty of interest with his performances in the Club World Cup. Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United held talks with the 29-year-old’s camp. However, it seems John is nearing a move to London.

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have tabled a “formal bid” worth €8 million for the Botafogo star.

The Italian journalist adds that United “monitored” the goalkeeper “in the recent months”. Galatasaray and Everton are also thought to be keen on his signature.

However, it is the Hammers who have made a decisive blow in their bid to win the race for the Brazilian.

United, meanwhile, have reportedly made an approach for Paris Saint-Germain’s disgruntled hero Gianluigi Donnarumma, who might exit Paris due to disagreement over terms of his new contract.

Featured image Buda Mendes via Getty Images

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