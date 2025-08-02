Bryan Mbeumo’s United debut confirmed by “excited” Ruben Amorim



Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed that new signing Bryan Mbeumo will make his debut for the club tomorrow.

Kicking off at 10pm UK time on Sunday evening, the Red Devils take on Everton in Atlanta in the final game of their US tour.

Fans were disappointed that Mbeumo took no part in United’s first two tour games, with Amorim explaining that he was not match ready, even for a place on the bench.

But the loyal supporters will finally get to see their new man in action.

Amorim “excited” to see the Cameroonian in action

“He’s going to play,” Amorim said (via The Mail).

“I’m really excited to see him playing and what he can give to our team. But I was really excited to see the team playing the last game (against Bournemouth).

“You maybe look at the starting XI and say ‘nothing to see today’. And I was so excited because I know we can do better. So, I’m always excited, especially in this moment.”

A glimpse of the future

With Matheus Cunha also expected to play after sitting out the Bournemouth game, fans will be salivating at seeing United’s new forward line take shape.

Josh Zirkzee is not yet fit enough to play, so the pair are likely to be playing alongside Rasmus Hojlund, who got off the mark with a glancing header against the Cherries last time out.

The Dane will be relishing the upgrades to his forward line and hoping to prove to Amorim that he can lead the line with greater effect this season.

United are still battling to sign a new striker, with Benjamin Sesko high on the list.

Featured image David Rogers via Getty Images