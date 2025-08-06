Brighton name price for Carlos Baleba as Man United plan transfer



Manchester United have reportedly learned just how much it will take to complete the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

United make contact for Baleba

With United closing in on the acquisition of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, the club are expected to turn their attention towards strengthening other areas of the pitch, chiefly midfield and goalkeeper.

Earlier this evening, it emerged that United have identified Baleba as their top target to slot into the middle of the park.

David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed that the Red Devils have made contact with Brighton to explore the conditions of getting a deal for Baleba over the line.

Baleba has been one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders over the past two seasons, since joining the club from Ligue 1 outfit Lille. A physically dominant player who boasts incredible power, Baleba is also incredibly-gifted technically and has an eye for goal, as evidenced by the four strikes he managed last term.

Ornstein noted that it won’t be easy for United to land the Cameroonian. Brighton have no desire to let him go and would only consider a sale for a hefty amount.

Now, the Seagulls’ valuation for Baleba has emerged.

Brighton’s Baleba valuation revealed

According to TBR Football, Brighton would demand over £100m for Baleba.

Graeme Bailey notes, “I am told that Brighton are not contemplating a Baleba sale this summer and are not encouraging it either. They are saying he is not for sale.”

“Baleba is not actively pushing for a move either, but his people are aware of the interest from United and others, as they are not the only side who like him.”

It’s understood that United’s interest in Baleba dates as far back as his time with Lille.

If the Red Devils move forward with their pursuit of Baleba, they will almost certainly need to offload surplus players first. Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, and Antony are among those who are facing the exit door.

