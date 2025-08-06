Manchester United set to sign new young goalkeeper next



Manchester United are finally about to sign a striker but INEOS are aware of the need to bring in reinforcements in goal.

Andre Onana was culpable for major mistakes in both the Premier League and Europa League while backup keeper Altay Bayindir fared little better.

Currently, the Cameroonian is injured, which makes the need to bring in a goalkeeper even more urgent while the Turkiye international is likely to depart in search of regular minutes.

Links with Emiliano Martinez and Gianluigi Donnarumma have emerged but both will cost a significant sum, something INEOS might lack at the moment.

Goalkeeping reinforcements needed

Senne Lammens is a low-cost option, but The Manchester Evening News have revealed that the Red Devils are considering handing a new contract to triallist Abdulla Al-Hammadi.

He has been training at Carrington, and with Hubert Graczyk no longer at the club, United need further backup in goal.

“Manchester United are considering the signing of trialist goalkeeper Abdulla Al-Hammadi. Al-Hammadi was an unused substitute for the Under-21s as they drew 1-1 with Rochdale in a friendly last weekend.

“The 20-year-old is currently on trial at Carrington and the club are considering offering him a deal, following the departure of Hubert Graczyk after his contract expired this summer.”

New deal incoming

The UAE U18 international has previously trialled at Everton as well while spending considerable amount of time with United Arab Emirates Pro League side Al Wasl.

With Elyh Harrison departing on loan, and Graczyk leaving after one year in Manchester, the U21s need more bodies in goal.

Abdulla Al-Hammadi is unlikely to venture straight into the first team, but should he impress during his trials and sign the new deal, he could receive a call-up to train with the first team like Graczyk.

Hopefully, once the Benjamin Sesko deal is completed, INEOS will focus on the goalkeeping position for the senior team.

