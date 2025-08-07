Emiliano Martínez: Aston Villa’s latest stance on United’s goalkeeping target

Manchester United’s summer business is well and truly underway with INEOS attempting to perform the surgery on Ruben Amorim’s squad that was desperately required after last season’s disaster.

Bolstering the quality in attacking areas was evidently the priority in the market given last year’s measly goal return and the expected arrival of Benjamin Šeško following the additions of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo should certainly boost the numbers this campaign.

However, despite the exciting transformation of the front line, United are looking for upgrades across the park before Amorim heads into his first full season in charge.

New number one required in Manchester

After an error-laden two years at Old Trafford, question marks have arisen over Andre Onana’s suitability for the role of United’s number one.

The Cameroonian has struggled to replicate his form for Inter Milan that catapulted him to the top of the goalkeeping charts across Europe and persuaded United to stump up the £44 million fee paid to the Italians in 2023.

However, after some high profile howlers, Amorim appears to have seen enough from the 29-year-old and is looking to replace Onana this month.

World Cup winner targeted by United

A host of names have been linked with taking Onana’s place next season with Aston Villa ‘keeper Emiliano Martínez high on the list, given his reported situation at Villa Park.

After five years in the Midlands, Martinez appeared to have played his last game for the club at the end of the season, seemingly looking for a new challenge in the final stage of his career.

United have registered their interest in the World Cup winner but have yet to make a formal offer for the Argentine, who would surely be tempted by a move to Old Trafford.

However, as reported by Marca, Villa are now confident that they will keep their goalkeeper this summer.

The outlet states that “Aston Villa understands ‘Dibu’ Martínez’s decision to look elsewhere… [They] never sought his departure, and in fact, Emery and the club’s executive committee are in complete agreement about ‘Dibu’. His strong performance this preseason has simply confirmed that, rumours aside, everything remains as it was.”

Therefore, it would be surprising if ‘Dibu’, at this stage of the transfer market and with the Premier League just a week away, were to leave Villa.

Additionally, with INOES clearly more interested in plugging the gaps up front and in midfield than changing their goalkeeper at this point, a move for 32-year-old feels a long way off.

Villa kick off their season against Newcastle United a week on Saturday with United welcoming Arsenal to Old Trafford a day later in their curtain raiser for the new campaign.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images