Video: Bruno Fernandes sends message to David de Gea ahead of Saturday reunion



Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has delivered a classy message to club legend David de Gea ahead of his Old Trafford return this weekend.

De Gea’s time at United

De Gea is set to travel with Fiorentina to Old Trafford on Saturday for their Snapdragon Cup clash against United.

After spending a year as a free agent following his United exit, the Spaniard signed with Fiorentina last summer and almost instantly established himself as the side’s starting goalkeeper.

He made 36 Serie A appearances last term, keeping 11 clean sheets in that period. He conceded 36 goals. De Gea’s form with La Viola saw the club reward him with a new contract in May, which will keep him at Stadio Artemio Franchi until 2028.

De Gea spent 12 seasons at United before parting ways with the club at the end of 2023/24 upon the expiry of his contract.

He amassed 545 appearances for the Red Devils, but then-manager Erik ten Hag deemed it necessary to bring in a new modern goalkeeper who was more suitable to his football philosophy and style of play. Ten Hag recruited Andre Onana to replace the 34-year-old.

Onana has since been United’s undisputed number one, but he has struggled to fully replace De Gea, with doubts still lingering over his long-term future at the club.

De Gea recently expressed his enduring affection for the club in a social media post as he looked ahead to Saturday’s match.

Now, Fernandes has sent a message to the shot-stopper.

Fernandes’ message to De Gea

Fernandes said via club media, “David, my friend, I can’t wait to see you at the Snapdragon Cup.”

“I hope you enjoy being back at Old Trafford, to see your fans, your house, your home.”

“At the same time, I hope I score some goals against you and we enjoy the day together! See you soon, my friend.”

See you soon ❤️ — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) August 6, 2025

United vs. Fiorentia will kick off at 12:45 pm.

