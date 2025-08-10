Man United devise plan to get duo up to speed ahead of Arsenal clash



Ruben Amorim has a tough selection dilemma ahead of the Premier League season opener against Arsenal with regards to two crucial positions.

In goal, Altay Bayindir has started the majority of games while Tom Heaton also got a run-out due to Andre Onana’s hamstring injury.

The Turkish ace has looked shaky whenever he has been given the chance to start in between the sticks, but he did save a penalty against Fiorentina on Saturday.

Last season, he conceded 18 goals in 10 games in all competitions, keeping only three clean-sheets. It would be a major gamble to pick the ex-Fenerbahce star against the Gunners.

Goalkeeping and striker dilemma

The Cameroonian has rejoined team training, and remains confident of being fit in time for next Sunday’s blockbuster opening clash, but as per The Times, United are trying to get him additional match-practice before then.

The same goes for Benjamin Sesko, United’s new striker. He was unveiled in front of a packed Old Trafford prior to the Fiorentina game.

With Rasmus Hojlund expected to depart and join AC Milan, Amorim’s only other option is a fluid front-three of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Mason Mount, like he had utilised against the Italian side.

The only problem: the Red Devils lacked a focal presence up top. Joshua Zirkzee is also unlikely to be fit enough to start.

Which is why United are trying to arrange a behind-closed-doors friendly against a local rival to give both Sesko and Onana some real practice before the big one.

“Ruben Amorim is already facing his first dilemma of the new season over whether to take a risk on André Onana’s fitness or pick the unproven Altay Bayindir in goal against Arsenal on Sunday.

United have plans

“Onana is now back in training with the first team and the predictions are that he will be declared match fit for their opening Premier League game at home on Sunday.

“But, with Onana’s last competitive action having come at the end of May in the Europa League final defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, his selection against Arsenal would represent a calculated gamble.

“United are exploring the viability of a behind-closed-doors friendly against a local rival this week, to give Onana, and latest signing Benjamin Sesko, some “real world” training.”

Given Amorim’s current options in both positions, such a step would be hugely beneficial. It is imperative the 20-time English league champions start with their strongest possible XI against the North London side.

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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