Man United: Besiktas President makes bold Jadon Sancho transfer statement



Besiktas’ President Serdar Adalı has spoken out regarding his club’s interest in the Manchester United star, Jadon Sancho.

The 25-year-old’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

Barring a few glimpses here and there, Sancho has failed to fulfil his potential in a red shirt, much to the disappointment of the fans.

He returned this summer from a short loan spell at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea opting against signing him permanently.

United have completely revamped their forward line, signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Ruben Amorim is said to be on the lookout for a tenacious midfielder, with United being linked to Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

In order to facilitate such massive expenditure, United would need to sell players.

Sancho is one of the names that is likely to be moved on.

Beşiktaş’ President wants to sign Sancho

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Adalı admitted he would like to see Sancho in black and white.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure his arrival,” he said. “I want it as much as the community wants it. The important thing isn’t that we want it so much. First, it’s very important that the player wants to come to Türkiye. Second, we have a budget, too.”

The president acknowledged the challenge of luring a player of Sancho’s calibre, noting that stars of his profile “generally prefer teams playing in the Champions League.”

He stressed that no deal is imminent, adding: “It wouldn’t be right to say today that it will or won’t happen. If it’s possible, we’ll take it. The Beşiktaş community can rest assured.”

