Manchester United have had a long and fruitful relationship with the island of Ireland. Some of the club’s greatest players have hailed from the Emerald Isle, solidifying the incredible bond between the Irish and United.

With Jonny Evans’ retirement in the summer, the United first team is currently without an Irish player. Nonetheless, academy stars Dermot Mee, Jack Moorhouse, William Murdock and possibly the biggest potential talent Jacob Devaney could next be in line to represent United.

He has been called up to the Republic of Ireland under 21 squad and the defensive midfielder has played numerous matches for the under 18s and 21s at United. He will certainly hope to be the next Irishman to turn out for the Red Devils.

Here is a comprehensive list of all the Irish players to pull on the famous red shirt in competitive action.

Every Irish Player Ever to Play for Manchester United

Player Birthplace Seasons Apps Tony Dunne Dublin 1960-1973 535 Denis Irwin Cork 1990-2002 529 Roy Keane Cork 1993-2005 480 George Best Belfast 1963-1974 470 Sammy McIlroy Belfast 1971-1982 419 John O'Shea Waterford 1999-2011 393 Shay Brennan Manchester 1957-1970 359 Johnny Carey Dublin 1937-1953 344 Kevin Moran Dublin 1978-1988 289 Frank Stapleton Dublin 1981-1987 288 Norman Whiteside Belfast 1981-1989 274 Jimmy Nicholl Hamilton 1974-1982 248 Harry Gregg Tobermore 1957-1966 247 Jonny Evans Belfast 2007-15, 23-25 241 Paul McGrath London 1982-1989 199 Noel Cantwell Cork 1960-1967 146 Gerry Daly Dublin 1973-1977 142 Mal Donaghy Belfast 1988-1992 119 Jackie Blanchflower Belfast 1951-58 117 Johnny Giles Dublin 1959-1963 115 David McCreery Belfast 1974-1979 110 Ashley Grimes Dublin 1977-1983 107 William Whelan Dublin 1954-1958 98 Roy Carroll Enniskillen 2001-2005 72 Joseph Carolan Dublin 1958-60 71 Thomas Breen Drogheda 1936-1939 71 James Nicholson Belfast 1960-1964 68 Patrick Dunne Dublin 1964-1966 67 Darron Gibson Derry 2005-2012 60 Harry Baird Belfast 1936-1938 53 Paddy Roche Dublin 1973-1982 53 Mick Marten Dublin 1972-1975 43 Liam O'Brien Dublin 1986-1989 36 Chris McGrath Belfast 1976-1981 34 Walter McMillen Belfast 1933-1936 29 Paddy McNair Ballyclare 2014-2016 27 Thomas Jackson Belfast 1975-1978 23 Liam Miller Cork 2004-2006 22 Trever Anderson Belfast 1972-1974 19 Samuel McMillan Belfast 1961-1963 15 Keith Gillespie Larne 1993-1995 14 John Feehan Dublin 1948-1950 14 Thomas Sloan Ballymena 1978-1982 12 Ronnie Briggs Belfast 1960-1962 11 Don Givens Limerick 1969-1970 9 Phil Mulryne Belfast 1997-1999 5 David Byrne Dublin 1933-1934 4 David Healy Killyleagh 1999-2001 3 David Lyner Belfast 1922 3 Thomas Connell Newry 1978-1982 2 Derek Brazil Dublin 1986-1992 2 Pat McGibbon Lurgan 1995-1997 1 Ethan Galbraith Glengormley 2017-2023 1 Billy Behan Dublin 1933-1934 1 William McFarlane Bray 1954-1956 1 Patrick Kennedy Dublin 1952-1956 1 Anthony Whelan Dublin 1980-1983 1

Top 20 appearance makers

1)Tony Dunne

Left back Tony Dunne played over 500 times for the Red Devils and was a critical part of Matt Busby’s incredible side that finally conquered Europe in 1968. He was a fast, disciplined, and reliable defender who is ninth on the club’s all time appearance list.

2)Denis Irwin

If there was ever a player who could rely on to perform every week, it was Denis Irwin who won numerous titles including the Champions League in 1999. He was capable of playing both left and right back and could even take penalties with great aplomb.

3) Roy Keane

The Cork native was an incredible captain and led United to numerous trophies across the 1990s and the early 2000s. He was an inspirational leader who often dragged his team to victory such as the Champions League semi-final victory over Juventus in 1999.

4) George Best

The Belfast boy is one of the greatest players who ever played the game and dazzled fans up and down the country with his skill and guile. Best would win the European Cup in 1968, scoring a goal in the final against Benfica.

5) Sammy McIlroy

The Northern Irishman joined the club right at the end of the Busby era when success was less frequent but he still always gave 100% for his boyhood club, playing in numerous positions over his career.

6)John O’Shea

O’Shea was one of those players who could play in every position and even though he was a defender, he always had an eye for a vital goal, like a last minute winner at Anfield in 2007. The Waterford native even played in goal against Tottenham Hotspur for the final minutes of the game when Edwin van der Sar was forced off injured.

7)Shay Brennan

Busby Babe, Brennan, was another Irish fullback who helped United win the European Cup and dominate England with great consistency.

8) Johnny Carey

Carey captained United just after the Second World War in the most difficult of times. Interestingly, he actually represented both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland simultaneously during the late 1940s.

9) Kevin Moran

Moran was a no nonsense centre back who helped a United side in transition the 1980s to two FA Cup victories. He was the first player to ever be sent off in the FA Cup final in 1985 but would still win the match thanks to the magic of another Irishman further down the list.

10) Frank Stapleton

Frank Stapleton represented both United and Arsenal during his career. He was a distinguished centre forward, whose heading skills were especially praised during the 1970s and 1980s.

11) Norman Whiteside

Another Belfast born magician, Whiteside dazzled fans with his skills and an eye for a goal. He was the youngest player to turn out at a World Cup when he represented Northern Ireland in 1982, a record that still stands today. He was also said player who saved Moran’s blushes with a stunning winner versus Everton at Wembley in 1985.

12) Jimmy Nicholl

Nicholl came through the United academy and helped the club win the 1977 FA Cup final. He is currently an assistant manager for the Northern Ireland football team.

13) Harry Gregg

Harry Gregg was one of the best keepers in the club’s history, famed for his commanding presence. He survived the Munich air disaster and is credited with saving the lives of numerous passengers who were also on board.

14) Jonny Evans

Evans came through the United academy and backed up legendary defenders Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history. He left in 2015 but would later return for two seasons at the end of his career, winning the FA Cup in 2024.

15) Paul McGrath

Paul McGrath was a key figure of the 1980s United side and was a defender famed for his ability to read the game. The Irishman was always a composed figure who would make the most difficult aspects of defending look like a walk in the park.

16) Noel Cantwell

Another Irish captain, the full-back won the 1963 FA Cup and also played a key role in United winning the 1963 and 1967 league titles. Interestingly, he also played cricket and represented Ireland five times.

17) Gerry Daly

Daly didn’t have the best of starts to his United career when he was relegated in his first season but he was part of the team that won instant promotion back to the first division.

18) Mal Donaghy

Donaghy was a versatile defender who could play at full back or through the middle. He played under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the Super Cup in 1991.

19) Jackie Blanchflower

Blanchflower came through the United youth system, winning one league title. Unfortunately he had to retire due to injuries picked up in the Munich Air Disaster in 1958.

20) Johnny Giles

Giles was yet another Irish United academy graduate and played for the club up until 1963. The Dubliner was a creative midfielder who had an eye for a pass and a goal.

