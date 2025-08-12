Manchester United have had a long and fruitful relationship with the island of Ireland. Some of the club’s greatest players have hailed from the Emerald Isle, solidifying the incredible bond between the Irish and United.
With Jonny Evans’ retirement in the summer, the United first team is currently without an Irish player. Nonetheless, academy stars Dermot Mee, Jack Moorhouse, William Murdock and possibly the biggest potential talent Jacob Devaney could next be in line to represent United.
He has been called up to the Republic of Ireland under 21 squad and the defensive midfielder has played numerous matches for the under 18s and 21s at United. He will certainly hope to be the next Irishman to turn out for the Red Devils.
Here is a comprehensive list of all the Irish players to pull on the famous red shirt in competitive action.
Every Irish Player Ever to Play for Manchester United
|Player
|Birthplace
|Seasons
|Apps
|Tony Dunne
|Dublin
|1960-1973
|535
|Denis Irwin
|Cork
|1990-2002
|529
|Roy Keane
|Cork
|1993-2005
|480
|George Best
|Belfast
|1963-1974
|470
|Sammy McIlroy
|Belfast
|1971-1982
|419
|John O'Shea
|Waterford
|1999-2011
|393
|Shay Brennan
|Manchester
|1957-1970
|359
|Johnny Carey
|Dublin
|1937-1953
|344
|Kevin Moran
|Dublin
|1978-1988
|289
|Frank Stapleton
|Dublin
|1981-1987
|288
|Norman Whiteside
|Belfast
|1981-1989
|274
|Jimmy Nicholl
|Hamilton
|1974-1982
|248
|Harry Gregg
|Tobermore
|1957-1966
|247
|Jonny Evans
|Belfast
|2007-15, 23-25
|241
|Paul McGrath
|London
|1982-1989
|199
|Noel Cantwell
|Cork
|1960-1967
|146
|Gerry Daly
|Dublin
|1973-1977
|142
|Mal Donaghy
|Belfast
|1988-1992
|119
|Jackie Blanchflower
|Belfast
|1951-58
|117
|Johnny Giles
|Dublin
|1959-1963
|115
|David McCreery
|Belfast
|1974-1979
|110
|Ashley Grimes
|Dublin
|1977-1983
|107
|William Whelan
|Dublin
|1954-1958
|98
|Roy Carroll
|Enniskillen
|2001-2005
|72
|Joseph Carolan
|Dublin
|1958-60
|71
|Thomas Breen
|Drogheda
|1936-1939
|71
|James Nicholson
|Belfast
|1960-1964
|68
|Patrick Dunne
|Dublin
|1964-1966
|67
|Darron Gibson
|Derry
|2005-2012
|60
|Harry Baird
|Belfast
|1936-1938
|53
|Paddy Roche
|Dublin
|1973-1982
|53
|Mick Marten
|Dublin
|1972-1975
|43
|Liam O'Brien
|Dublin
|1986-1989
|36
|Chris McGrath
|Belfast
|1976-1981
|34
|Walter McMillen
|Belfast
|1933-1936
|29
|Paddy McNair
|Ballyclare
|2014-2016
|27
|Thomas Jackson
|Belfast
|1975-1978
|23
|Liam Miller
|Cork
|2004-2006
|22
|Trever Anderson
|Belfast
|1972-1974
|19
|Samuel McMillan
|Belfast
|1961-1963
|15
|Keith Gillespie
|Larne
|1993-1995
|14
|John Feehan
|Dublin
|1948-1950
|14
|Thomas Sloan
|Ballymena
|1978-1982
|12
|Ronnie Briggs
|Belfast
|1960-1962
|11
|Don Givens
|Limerick
|1969-1970
|9
|Phil Mulryne
|Belfast
|1997-1999
|5
|David Byrne
|Dublin
|1933-1934
|4
|David Healy
|Killyleagh
|1999-2001
|3
|David Lyner
|Belfast
|1922
|3
|Thomas Connell
|Newry
|1978-1982
|2
|Derek Brazil
|Dublin
|1986-1992
|2
|Pat McGibbon
|Lurgan
|1995-1997
|1
|Ethan Galbraith
|Glengormley
|2017-2023
|1
|Billy Behan
|Dublin
|1933-1934
|1
|William McFarlane
|Bray
|1954-1956
|1
|Patrick Kennedy
|Dublin
|1952-1956
|1
|Anthony Whelan
|Dublin
|1980-1983
|1
Top 20 appearance makers
1)Tony Dunne
Left back Tony Dunne played over 500 times for the Red Devils and was a critical part of Matt Busby’s incredible side that finally conquered Europe in 1968. He was a fast, disciplined, and reliable defender who is ninth on the club’s all time appearance list.
2)Denis Irwin
If there was ever a player who could rely on to perform every week, it was Denis Irwin who won numerous titles including the Champions League in 1999. He was capable of playing both left and right back and could even take penalties with great aplomb.
3) Roy Keane
The Cork native was an incredible captain and led United to numerous trophies across the 1990s and the early 2000s. He was an inspirational leader who often dragged his team to victory such as the Champions League semi-final victory over Juventus in 1999.
4) George Best
The Belfast boy is one of the greatest players who ever played the game and dazzled fans up and down the country with his skill and guile. Best would win the European Cup in 1968, scoring a goal in the final against Benfica.
5) Sammy McIlroy
The Northern Irishman joined the club right at the end of the Busby era when success was less frequent but he still always gave 100% for his boyhood club, playing in numerous positions over his career.
6)John O’Shea
O’Shea was one of those players who could play in every position and even though he was a defender, he always had an eye for a vital goal, like a last minute winner at Anfield in 2007. The Waterford native even played in goal against Tottenham Hotspur for the final minutes of the game when Edwin van der Sar was forced off injured.
7)Shay Brennan
Busby Babe, Brennan, was another Irish fullback who helped United win the European Cup and dominate England with great consistency.
8) Johnny Carey
Carey captained United just after the Second World War in the most difficult of times. Interestingly, he actually represented both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland simultaneously during the late 1940s.
9) Kevin Moran
Moran was a no nonsense centre back who helped a United side in transition the 1980s to two FA Cup victories. He was the first player to ever be sent off in the FA Cup final in 1985 but would still win the match thanks to the magic of another Irishman further down the list.
10) Frank Stapleton
Frank Stapleton represented both United and Arsenal during his career. He was a distinguished centre forward, whose heading skills were especially praised during the 1970s and 1980s.
11) Norman Whiteside
Another Belfast born magician, Whiteside dazzled fans with his skills and an eye for a goal. He was the youngest player to turn out at a World Cup when he represented Northern Ireland in 1982, a record that still stands today. He was also said player who saved Moran’s blushes with a stunning winner versus Everton at Wembley in 1985.
12) Jimmy Nicholl
Nicholl came through the United academy and helped the club win the 1977 FA Cup final. He is currently an assistant manager for the Northern Ireland football team.
13) Harry Gregg
Harry Gregg was one of the best keepers in the club’s history, famed for his commanding presence. He survived the Munich air disaster and is credited with saving the lives of numerous passengers who were also on board.
14) Jonny Evans
Evans came through the United academy and backed up legendary defenders Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history. He left in 2015 but would later return for two seasons at the end of his career, winning the FA Cup in 2024.
15) Paul McGrath
Paul McGrath was a key figure of the 1980s United side and was a defender famed for his ability to read the game. The Irishman was always a composed figure who would make the most difficult aspects of defending look like a walk in the park.
16) Noel Cantwell
Another Irish captain, the full-back won the 1963 FA Cup and also played a key role in United winning the 1963 and 1967 league titles. Interestingly, he also played cricket and represented Ireland five times.
17) Gerry Daly
Daly didn’t have the best of starts to his United career when he was relegated in his first season but he was part of the team that won instant promotion back to the first division.
18) Mal Donaghy
Donaghy was a versatile defender who could play at full back or through the middle. He played under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the Super Cup in 1991.
19) Jackie Blanchflower
Blanchflower came through the United youth system, winning one league title. Unfortunately he had to retire due to injuries picked up in the Munich Air Disaster in 1958.
20) Johnny Giles
Giles was yet another Irish United academy graduate and played for the club up until 1963. The Dubliner was a creative midfielder who had an eye for a pass and a goal.
