Gianluigi Donnarumma: Man City set to pip United to Italian superstar



Manchester United’s hopes of landing Gianluigi Donnarumma have suffered a crushing blow if reports from France are to be believed.

The Italian has already made it clear that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain this window, with both United and fierce cross-town rivals Manchester City chasing his signature.

The Red Devils have tried to offload Andre Onana, both permanently and on loan, but nothing has materialised and as a result, a move for the Champions League winner seems extremely unlikely.

The Ligue 1 giants’ asking price and their No.1’s wage demands would have been hard for United to pay as per The Daily Mail, with Ruben Amorim preferring INEOS to try and sign Carlos Baleba instead.

United unlikely to pursue Gianluigi Donnarumma

“While United admire a goalkeeper of Donnarumma’s level there has long been concerns about the wages it would take to get him, along with the fact that United’s priority is to allocate any funds generated from sales towards a new midfielder.”

But his humongous wages are not a concern for City as per L’Equipe. Pep Guardiola’s side have agreed personal terms with the Champions League-winning shot-stopper. Now, they are waiting for Ederson’s exit before ramping up talks regarding a permanent move.

Gianluigi Donnarumma will reportedly cost less than €55 million, the package the French side paid Lille for Lucas Chevalier, their new No.1.

“The 26-year-old goalkeeper has already spoken with Pep Guardiola and reached a contractual agreement with City management.

City agree personal terms with Gianluigi Donnarumma

“The asking price from the Parisian management is said to be lower than that of Lucas Chevalier (€40 million fixed + €15 million in bonuses). For several weeks, City has been waiting for Ederson to leave for Galatasaray to make more concrete progress.”

Interestingly, the French outlet also revealed that both United and City were in talks with Donnarumma’s agent for several months now.

Should City fail to offload Ederson, it could open up the chance for United to hijack. They could even place a cheeky loan bid.

An exciting end to the transfer window awaits United fans. Should they miss out on the 26-year-old, INEOS have Senne Lammens lined up as an alternative. He would cost significantly less as well.

Feature image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

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