Manchester United make big Chido Obi transfer decision

written by Derick Kinoti
Manchester United have made a significant decision on the future of Chido Obi amidst suggestions he could be headed out on loan.

Obi’s breakthrough at United

Obi has enjoyed a stunning rise at senior level since ditching Arsenal for United last summer.

He was initially made to play for the youth teams but he didn’t have to wait long to make his first-team debut for United. The striker made his senior bow in February as he come on as a late substitute during a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Obi didn’t score for United in 2024/25, although he netted twice in a post-friendly victory over Hong Kong.

He travelled with the first team to the US for their pre-season tour and he is expected to have a role in Ruben Amorim’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

However, a recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Obi is attracting loan interest from INEOS-owned OGC Nice.

It was stated that the French outfit want him for an entire campaign. Now, United’s stance on the situation has come to light.

United make Obi transfer decision

According to the Daily Mail’s Nathan Salt, United currently have no plans to sanction a loan exit for Obi before the close of the summer transfer window.

Salt reveals, “Question marks have been swirling in academy circles as to whether the £73.7m arrival of Benjamin Sesko extinguishes all hope of Chido Obi seeing game time this season.”

“But with Rasmus Hojlund’s exit being accelerated, club insiders have told Daily Mail Sport that there are currently no plans to push Obi out on loan.”

“Limited minutes mean the door isn’t totally closed if a compelling opportunity arises late in the window but the expectation as of today is that Obi remains with the first team group to continue developing in house.”

United are back in action on Sunday when they take on Arsenal in their Premier League opener.

