The 1958 take unprecedented action after latest fan findings

The Manchester United protest group The 1958 have postponed a planned demonstration for this Sunday.

The Protest

The 1958 group were active last season, protesting with FC United of Manchester fans against the Glazer ownership.

They also held a demonstration before the final game of the season against Aston Villa.

It was also announced last week that the group would be holding a protest before the opening game against Arsenal on Sunday and significantly, would be targeting minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe for the first time.

Change of plans

Surprisingly, the group has performed a U-turn and announced that they have postponed action until later in the season.

The 1958 announced in a statement posted on social media, “after careful reflection, and in light of the survey results. We have made the decision to postpone the planned protest for the Arsenal home game on Saturday, August 17th.”

The protest group claimed that they will not be distracted by new signings or “glittery training ground refurbs”. Instead, they intend to focus on “protecting the future of Manchester United, affordable football for all (especially youth), safeguarding fan culture, and ensuring the next generation of supporters inherit a club run with responsibility and respect.”

The club have had a successful week, announcing the signing of exciting striker Benjamin Sesko and are clearly in the hunt for the wonderfully talented Carlos Baleba. What’s more, there has been the opening of the incredibly well kitted out Carrington training ground which will have placated certain fans.

The 1958 state that they have decided against action, not because of these events but because “recent survey results” show that there is “no unified view on the direction of the club under Ratcliffe. That split is real, and we believe it would be irresponsible to risk creating a situation that could result in any ‘red on red’ conflict inside or outside the stadium.”

Key survey results highlighted that 63% think Ratcliffe and INEOS can be and should be judged on their actions so far, whilst 68% think Ratcliffe and INEOS should be given more time ranging from Christmas to more than one season to deliver.

The results mirror a similar poll held by The Peoples Person, where there was certainly mixed sentiment on how the new owners were performing amongst the fanbase.

The 1958 went on to defend their actions by claiming that, “postponing this protest is unprecedented for us but it’s also pragmatic. Fan unity is everything, and we refuse to jeopardise that.”

They added that their only objective is to “protect and save the soul of the club”.

