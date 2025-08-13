Man United announce exciting new lucrative partnership



Manchester United have sealed a three-year partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, appointing the brand as their Official Carbonated Soft Drinks Partner across the United Kingdom and Europe.

United issued a statement on Wednesday, confirming that the agreement will feature predominantly on matchdays, where fans will be able to enjoy Coca-Cola’s extensive range of beverages.

Some of the carbonated options that supporters will have include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Fanta, Fanta Zero, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Dr Pepper and Dr Pepper Zero.

United note that the partnership with Coca-Cola is designed to “create memorable experiences” for fans across the UK and Europe.

The club’s chief business officer, Matt Armstrong, said, “Coca-Cola and Manchester United are two of the world’s most iconic brands, each with a proud history of bringing people together.”

“We are forming a partnership that will go beyond matchday refreshments at Old Trafford – creating engaging and memorable experiences that connect our fans to the club in fresh and impactful ways.”

Elodie Peribere, senior marketing director, Coca-Cola, remarked, “Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football, with a legacy of greatness and a fanbase that spans generations.”

“We’re proud to partner with the club to deliver uplifting and refreshing experiences for supporters through our leading carbonated brands, Coca-Cola.”

Fans can start enjoying the benefits of this exciting partnership as early as Sunday, when the Red Devils open their 2025/26 Premier League season with a home clash against Arsenal.

Coca-Cola beverages will be available at the club’s new Pop-Up Pub, which is set to open in the W1 car Park at Old Trafford.

This deal is the latest reminder of United’s unmatched global appeal, despite their on-field struggles since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

But, at present, the spotlight is firmly on Sunday’s meeting with Arsenal. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:30 BST.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

