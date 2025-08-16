Match report: Man United Women 8-0 Real Betis Women

Manchester United Women continued their impressive pre-season with a huge win in Spain.

The Red Devils’ success stemmed from a solid defence last season and they seem to have continued this trend with a third consecutive clean sheet of pre-season after beating Real Betis 8-0.

Rampant first half

United raced into an early lead when Anna Sandberg collected the ball from Lisa Naalsund and fired her effort into the top corner after just one minute of play.

Just three minutes later, another Scandinavian Celin Bizet cut in on her left foot and curled the ball past the keeper.

Marc Skinner’s team were well on top and grabbed their third after 19 minutes. Melvine Malard stole the ball off the Spaniards’ defence and coolly slotted past the keeper one-on-one.

The Frenchwoman grabbed her second and her side’s fourth with a simply outstanding goal.

She collected the ball out wide before beating at least four defenders with pace and skill in equal measure before slotting the ball into the bottom left hand corner.

Bizet then grabbed her brace when she smashed in the rebound of a Terland shot.

The Norwegian striker soon got in on the act however, when she scored from close range after controlling a free kick into the box from Bizet.

New signing Julia Zigiotti Olme played a huge role in United’s seventh when she won the ball high up the pitch with a great tackle and the ball broke kindly to Terland who made no mistake for the finish.

Second half

With the game well and truly won, United made some changes and significantly took their foot off the gas.

Euro 2025 winners Maya Le Tissier, Grace Clinton and Ella Toone all got valuable minutes.

United used the opportunity to involve some academy stars in the action with Jessica Anderson, Scarlett Hill and Sienna Wareing all playing a significant part in the match.

It would be Anderson who would find the eighth and final goal when her effort squeezed in off the right hand post and into the goal.

Sterner tests await

United will be delighted with the match but they will know that tougher tests will soon be on the horizon.

They will take on Liverpool on Wednesday before facing PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday 27th.

The Red Devils will then open their Women Super League campaign at home to Leicester City on the 7th September.

Featured image Gualter Fatia via Getty Images

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