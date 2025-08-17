Manchester United forced to shelve transfer plans for this key position



Manchester United have reinforced their attack considerably, with three big-money signings.

After a season in which goals were hard to come by, Ruben Amorim clearly prioritised improving the team’s attack, and INEOS delivered.

Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo are expected to add goals, but the head coach will be well aware of the need to strengthen the team’s spine.

Midfield is an obvious area of concern, with Casemiro no longer possessing the legs, while Manuel Ugarte has struggled to impose himself since his move last summer.

Midfielder, goalie hunt not going as per plan

Now with the Carlos Baleba chase grinding to a halt, it remains to be seen which alternative the co-owners end up signing.

The Red Devils also need a new goalkeeper, given Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir’s form last season. But so far, it looks like both their targets — Gianluigi Donnarumma and Senne Lammens could be headed elsewhere.

Surprisingly, Givemesport have claimed that Amorim’s initial plan was to sign six players this summer — three attackers, one midfielder, a new keeper and a centre-back.

A defender makes sense given Jonny Evans retired and Victor Lindelof left. Both Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw do not have the best of injury records.

But the 20-time English league champions have shelved those plans till next summer, probably due to the costs involved in strengthening their attack, while player sales are yet to take place.

Defensive plans shelved

“Manchester United have shelved plans to sign a new central defender until 2026 as any deal would be too complicated to do this month, GIVEMESPORT sources understand.

“GIVEMESPORT sources understand that recruitment chiefs at Old Trafford drew up a plan before the end of the 2024/25 season about the business they wanted to do, and it earmarked six signings including three attackers, a midfielder, a goalkeeper and a centre-back in the next 12 months.

“While INEOS have been able to get the three attackers over the line, they now feel that a move for a new centre-back is unlikely to be addressed until January at the earliest.

“Sources insist that strengthening the centre-back position remains on the club’s to-do list, and the recruitment team are committed to adding a new defender to the squad as part of their ambitious long-term plan aimed at building a Premier League-winning squad by 2028.”

This likely means a midfielder, and goalie are higher up on the priority list for now. United seem well stocked at the back given Lisandro Martinez is closing in on a return while Tyler Fredricson and Ayden Heaven have impressed when called upon.

A move next summer makes more sense, as the team needs a midfield playmaker desperately. Hopefully, INEOS can deliver.

