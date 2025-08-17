Wharton to Man United: David Ornstein shares major update on club’s pursuit

Manchester United’s plan to strengthen their midfield has been thrown into disarray.

It has been widely reported that United want to sign a defensive minded midfielder this summer.

With Bruno Fernandes set to drop deeper in midfield, Ruben Amorim needs a midfielder capable of covering large distances. Casemiro’s physical decline means he can’t be trusted to deliver consistently. Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte lacks composure to play ahead of the backline.

United made Carlos Baleba their dream target for the role, and even contacted Brighton & Hove Albion. However, the Seagulls are adamant he is not for sale, forcing the Red Devils to look elsewhere.

In recent days, it has been suggested that United are interested in Adam Wharton and Morten Hjulmand.

Manchester United unlikely to sign Hjulmand or Wharton

Speaking to NBC Sports ahead of United’s clash against Arsenal, David Ornstein claimed that a number six is “on the agenda” at Old Trafford.

Still, Ornstein is not sure United will land Hjulmand or Wharton this summer.

“They’ve been linked to Hjulmand from Sporting Lisbon and Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace, I am not sure that those will come to fruition,” Ornstein said.

Hjulmand was one of Amorim’s most important players at Sporting, but there are question marks about whether the Denmark international can cope with the physicality of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Palace are also expected to be reluctant to sell Wharton, who is tied to the club until 2029. It might take an exorbitant figure to bring the Eagles to the negotiating table.

New midfield signing could impact Baleba pursuit

Ornstein added that United remain interested in Baleba and may make a move for him in the summer of 2026.

The Cameroon international is thought to willing to move to Old Trafford.

Interestingly, The Athletic journalist suggests that if United do sign a new midfielder this summer, their pursuit of Baleba in the future may be affected.

