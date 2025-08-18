Jadon Sancho: Roma and Besiktas hit wall in their pursuits – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are no closer to agreeing a permanent exit for Jadon Sancho after the 25-year-old winger’s latest response to his potential suitors, Fabrizio Romano reveals.

Sancho returned to Old Trafford this summer after Chelsea chose to pay the £5 million cancellation fee in his loan move to Stamford Bridge last season. The Blues were obligated to buy the former Borussia Dortmund star after finishing fourth in the Premier League.

But they were unable to agree personal terms with Sancho, who was unwilling to compromise on his wage packet in Manchester, and they instead activated the cancellation clause.

United remain desperate to sell Sancho this month with his contract set to expire next summer, though the club retains the right to extend this by twelve months should they choose.

There is zero appetite – from the club or the player – to do this, however.

An Italian Renaissance

Serie A has emerged as the front runner for Sancho this summer with both Juventus and Napoli making advances to sign him.

But neither club progressed their interest beyond the ideal of a loan – a proposal United are keen to avoid. But they are yet to receive any permanent offers for a player who has tried his best to burn his reputation as a footballer.

Which is why Roma’s offer – a loan deal with an obligation to buy worth £20 million based on “easy conditions” – has proven the best to arrive at Old Trafford so far, with Romano revealing United are “ready to accept” the proposal from the Italian capital.

However, the transfer expert counters this positive update with a negative one: Sancho is not ready to match United’s willingness to accept.

Stubborn Sancho

Romano contends Sancho is “currently not accepting AS Roma proposal” while the winger is “not even in talks with Besiktas now,” despite reports linking him with a move to the Turkish giant.

🚨⚠️ Jadon Sancho, currently not accepting AS Roma proposal and not even in talks with Besiktas now. No agreement between Sancho and Roma on personal terms, despite Man United ready to accept £20m bid. Besiktas deal in stand-by as Sancho won’t consider Turkey before September. pic.twitter.com/YthkLb6Is4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2025

Roma have identified Sancho as a key target with new manager Gian Gasperini having personally “stepped in” to negotiations to convince the English winger to relocate to Italy.

But I Gialorossi will not be able to match Sancho’s salary with United – the same issue which prevented his permanent switch to Chelsea.

This would not prove as much of a hurdle in Turkey, however.

Favourable financial laws in Turkey allow Super Lig clubs to offer transfer targets huge wage packets after tax, as Victor Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray demonstrated. Furthermore, the Turkish transfer window does not close until September 11, 10 days after the rest of Europe.

This means a switch to the Super Lig, as a last resort, would ensure Sancho’s primary motivation in football – money – is met without having to remain in Manchester.

United will not care where Sancho ends up, only that he leaves the club on the best deal possible without the prospect of returning.

At present, Roma offers this while Besiktas do not – and that is why his latest response will be causing a major headache for the executive branch at Old Trafford.

