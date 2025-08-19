Jadon Sancho saga: United mulling over changing their stance on his future



Manchester United have been trying to get rid of Jadon Sancho for the last two years, but to no avail.

First it was Borussia Dortmund who opted against signing him despite a successful loan spell, and last season, Chelsea, despite having an obligation to buy him, opted to pay a penalty instead.

Enzo Maresca was far from pleased with his inconsistent form, while his wage demands proved too much for the Blues.

This summer, the Red Devils have been in negotiations with Juventus, and most recently AS Roma, and despite agreeing a fee, it seems the Englishman has no intention of taking a pay cut.

Sancho not interested in leaving

Besiktas are another team eyeing the 25-year-old, but as of now, he does not seem to be interested in moving to Istanbul.

The 20-time English league champions are running out of options with just around 12 days left for the summer window to close. INEOS were banking on the “special” star’s sale, and getting his wages off the books, to try and bring in more reinforcements for Ruben Amorim.

Which is why, as per Givemesport, INEOS could be forced to change their transfer stance and they could sanction yet another loan exit.

“Manchester United are concerned that they may be forced into allowing Jadon Sancho to seal a last-minute loan move after the Old Trafford outcast has not been convinced to complete a permanent departure as the transfer deadline edges closer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Another loan on the cards?

“Manchester United are becoming increasingly fearful that Sancho will choose to run down his contract instead of agreeing to leave on a permanent basis, according to GMS sources, which will have a negative impact on their ability to splash the cash in the final stages of the summer transfer window.

“GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are concerned that they will be left with little choice but to make a major U-turn and entertain loan offers for Sancho before allowing him to leave as a free agent next year.”

The issue is the England international’s current deal is valid until 2026, and before a loan exit, INEOS will have to trigger the one-year option in his deal if they are to earn a fee from his sale.

That means they will have to pay £250,000 gross per week (via capology) for two more years, a huge strain on the club’s wage bill.

INEOS could opt to lose him on a free, which would open more doors for Jadon Sancho as well. At this stage, United fans won’t mind. They just want to see the back of him.

