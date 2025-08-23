Rasmus Hojlund: Napoli’s ploy to seal deal after Man United agreement



In recent days, whenever Rasmus Hojlund’s name has surfaced, Napoli have been somewhere in the mix.

The Italian champions appear to have taken control of the red-hot Hojlund transfer race.

AC Milan were initially considered favourites for the Danish striker. In fact, it was suggested they were ready to sanction a £6 million loan deal with a £35 million option to buy.

But Hojlund’s hesitation over a move to San Siro must have left Milan frustrated. They have since moved on and are closing in on Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

Atalanta also entered the Hojlund conversation, but have yet to make concrete moves that would impact the race.

Napoli pushing hard for Hojlund

It has been all Napoli in recent days. The Azzurri have held positive talks with Manchester United, with Hojlund reportedly the one holding up the deal.

He is said to be open to leaving Old Trafford, but wants any loan move to include an obligation to buy, so he does not have to worry about his future.

While it is clear what Napoli needs to do to get the deal over the line, submit a loan offer with an obligation to buy, they have yet to do so.

A ploy to convince Hojlund

Gazzetta dello Sport have attempted to unpack the situation, explaining why Antonio Conte’s side remain hopeful despite their reluctance to commit to an obligation to buy.

The Italian outlet reveals:

“Manchester United have agreed to a paid loan, the “little Dane” is still caught up in his own ambitions, but Napoli have moved forward, crafting a plan they hope will be persuasive financially.

“With a net offer of four and a half million per season, they’re trying to woo the striker into dropping the idea of a mandatory purchase clause.

“There’s more, of course—discussions from recent days: Napoli have reiterated to Hojlund that they see him as central to this season, with matches every three days between the league and Champions League, as they aim to defend their title and make a mark in Europe. A stage like that, whatever happens, cannot be overlooked.”

It is clear Napoli view Hojlund’s salary as a sticking point. Perhaps they are unsure about committing long-term until he proves himself.

Whether their tempting pledges sway Hojlund remains to be seen. But as relentless as Napoli are in their pursuit and with Hojlund eager to prove himself, he may yet be tempted to play a key role in Naples.

McTominay’s success should tempt Hojlund

The Scandinavian striker could look at Scott McTominay’s dream 2024–25 season after leaving United and think, “That could be me.”

Surely, playing week in, week out, defending a league title or chasing Champions League glory is a proposition that “cannot be overlooked”, just as the Italian outlet suggests.

It would not be surprising if, in the next few hours or days, a Hojlund-to-Napoli “here we go” drops, handing the attacking prospect a clean slate and a chance to rewrite his European story.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

