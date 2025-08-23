Home » Senne Lammens: Galatasaray make bold 11th-hour bid to hijack Man United’s deal

Senne Lammens: Galatasaray make bold 11th-hour bid to hijack Man United’s deal

by Derick Kinoti
Galatasaray reportedly made a last-ditch attempt to scupper United’s pursuit of Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

United closing in on Lammens

United initially had no plans to sign a new goalkeeper unless player sales occurred or either Andre Onana or Altay Bayindir departed, but the club’s stance now appears to have shifted.

Onana was dropped from last weekend’s matchday squad that beat Arsenal, with Bayindir getting the nod to start between the sticks. However, Bayindir made the costly error which led to Arsenal’s goal in the 1-0 loss at Old Trafford.

This development seemingly pushed United to revise their plans and accelerate their chase for Lammens, who has been on their radar for some time. Lammens has emerged as one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe and enjoyed a superb 2024/25 campaign with Antwerp.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that United opened talks with Antwerp over a deal worth around €20m.

The Italian journalist noted that United are advancing in their pursuit and Lammens has already given his approval for a deal to get over the line.

More recently, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that both Lammens and United are eager for a fast resolution to the transfer.

Now, The Mirror report that United are on the brink of completing a deal for the Belgian, but Galatasaray made an attempt to hijack the transfer.

Galatasaray attempted to usurp United in Lammens race

The Mirror reveal, “Manchester United are set to win the race for young Belgian keeper Senne Lammens. United have been monitoring the 22-year-old Royal Antwerp stopper for the past year, and have lined up a deal that will see them pay £16million plus a package of add-ons.”

“It is understood that Lammens wants to move to Old Trafford, despite big interest in him from Galatasaray, Inter Milan and Lille.”

“United will now look to seal an agreement with the player, although Turkish giants Galatasaray put in an 11th-hour bid on Saturday night to try and steal the 6ft 3in keeper.”

The newspaper adds that Lammens is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old views a switch to United as an ideal opportunity to battle Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois for a starting spot in the Belgium national team.

