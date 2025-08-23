Three plotlines to unravel as Man United travel to Fulham

Manchester United travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in their first away trip of the 2025/2026 season.

The Red Devils have played the Cottagers 94 times in history, winning 58.

There have been 20 draws between the two sides while the Londoners have only won on 16 occasions.

Here are three plotlines to look forward to.

United’s dominant record at Craven Cottage

Ruben Amorim’s side have only lost three of their last 23 matches against Fulham.

In fact one of those losses was the last time they played when the Cottagers won a penalty shootout in the FA Cup at Old Trafford in March.

This record is even better at Craven Cottage as United have not lost a match there since 2009.

The BBC reports that “Manchester United have won each of their last eight Premier League away games against Fulham – they’ve never won nine in a row against an opponent in their league history.”

Poor London record

Whilst United have travelled incredibly well to Craven Cottage as of late, this is not true for the city of London in general.

Manchester United have shockingly won just three of their last 23 Premier League away games against London sides.

There have been an incredible 15 losses and five draws in this time with three of these victories coming against Fulham.

This is a particularly serious problem to have as there are currently seven London-based teams in the league and something that the club must overcome if they are to seriously improve their league form.

Late show

Interestingly, despite United’s recent dominance in the fixture, the matches are usually very close affairs, settled by the odd goal.

The BBC state that “the last four Premier League meetings between Fulham and Man Utd have seen a winning goal scored in the 78th minute or later, with all six goals in games between the teams in the last two seasons coming in the second half.”

What’s more, it was only one of two fixtures played four times across the last two seasons without a first half goal being registered in any game.

Bruno Fernandes scored a late winner in November 2023 and Lisandro Martinez in January of this year for the Red Devils at Craven Cottage.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

