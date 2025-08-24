Jadon Sancho saga: AS Roma boss provides surprising update



Selling Jadon Sancho has proven to be quite the problem for Manchester United for over two years now.

After falling out with Erik ten Hag and subsequently being exiled, he was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund. He impressed back at his former club, and it was expected that they would try and secure his signature permanently.

However, they stepped back, and once again, the Englishman returned to Old Trafford. INEOS chose to loan him to Chelsea last year, with the Blues having an obligation to buy him.

The England international’s inconsistent form and wage demands meant the Blues opted to pay the Red Devils a penalty to escape from their obligation.

Sancho remains United’s problem

Once again, the 25-year-old is United’s problem, and the co-owners have been offering him all across Europe to no avail.

AS Roma were in pole position until recently, with the 20-time English league champions even accepting Roma’s offer only for the winger to turn them down owing to his wage demands.

The Giallorossi are looking at other options with their sporting director, Frederic Massara even claiming that the ex-Manchester City academy graduate seems to have very little intention of moving to Italy.

“He’s a strong player who was linked to many Italian clubs over the summer, but right now it’s just a suggestion because I don’t think the conditions and motivation to move forward with the deal exist,” Massara was quoted as saying.

Roma move not yet ruled out

However, Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini told Gazzetta dello Sport that his team are not completely out of the picture for the former Dortmund star.

“Sancho has never said no to Roma. There are eight days left. This is a good team, anyway. As I said before, there’s no end to the worst and the best,” Gasperini explained.

Does this mean a move could be back on? Only time will tell. But INEOS are running out of time to find a club for Jadon Sancho.

Former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his desire to reunite with his former player but despite Besiktas’ attempts, and their fans’ pleas, the London-born star is still not convinced.

