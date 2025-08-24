Ricardo Mathias: Al Nassr steal march on Man United in race for wonderkid

Manchester United have massively boosted their forward options this summer, bringing in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko to increase their firepower after a dismal season in front of goal.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund looks set to be the fall guy from this aggressive recruitment drive, with Napoli now in pole position to bring him back to Italy.

But this churn in the forward line has not stopped the Red Devils sending scouts out across the globe in search of the next top talents.

Ricardo Mathias on the radar

Earlier this month United reportedly had scouts in attendance in Brazil to check out Internacional starlet Ricardo Mathias.

The young Brazilian striker featured in a 1-1 draw against Fluminense, and United were not the only side to have talent-spotters closely watching the 19-year-old.

Since then he has scored twice in the league and become a starter for his side, having made the step up to the first team last season when he bagged one goal in six games.

Internacional are having a difficult season so far, sitting 12th in a league of 20.

Al Nassr make a move

But United’s hopes of bringing the Brazilian prodigy on board may have been dashed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League side, Al Nassr.

Globo Esporte report that the ultra-rich outfit have made an approach for the youngster, and that his current club have confirmed they have received a proposal.

They note that “the value of the potential deal has not been disclosed” but are confident that the player has “caught the eye of Cristiano Ronaldo’s club”.

While no figures are attached to Al Nassr’s reported offer, the Brazilian outlet explain that last winter Mathias renewed his contract until 2028 and that it contains a €65m release clause.

It suggests that this was inserted to fend off interest from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, whose scouts were also present for the Fluminense match United had eyes at.

If Mathias continues his meteoric rise it is likely he will leave Brazil sooner rather than later, but it remains to be seen if he will be tempted by the allure of playing alongside Ronaldo or hold out for a switch to a European club.

