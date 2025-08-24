Ruben Amorim made the wrong calls that killed Man United’s momentum vs Fulham



Despite starting strongly, Manchester United had to be content with only a point from their visit to South London as Fulham came back from a goal down to draw the game on Sunday.

The Red Devils should have been out of sight by the end of the first half, with a couple of glaring chances falling to Matheus Cunha within the opening 15 minutes.

One struck the post, while he could not beat the goalkeeper from a 1v1 situation. To make matters worse, the normally reliable Bruno Fernandes skied his penalty after Mason Mount was brought down inside the box.

The visitors did not give up, and ultimately scored from a corner in the second-half. Leny Yoro leapt highest, and his header took a wicked deflection to hand the 20-time English league champions the lead.

United should have gone clear in the first half

But all the momentum seemed to fizzle away after that thanks to the changes made by Ruben Amorim.

Strangely, he once again opted to bring on Manuel Ugarte in midfield instead of Kobbie Mainoo, who once again remained an unused substitute.

And bringing off Amad for Diogo Dalot meant the Old Trafford side hardly created any chances of note from the right flank.

The Portugal international was culpable for losing the ball for Fulham’s equaliser. He tried to pirouette with the ball when there was hardly any danger around him, and ended up giving away the ball.

And instead of chasing the game, the head coach opted to bring on Harry Maguire, and Ayden Heaven despite having the option of Joshua Zirkzee on the bench.

The England international coming on makes sense, owing to his heading ability, but not bringing on the Netherlands international and instead opting for another young centre-back defied logic.

Poor second half changes

Benjamin Sesko, who came on for Mason Mount up top, still looks like he needs time to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

The pressure will mount on Amorim as despite spending big money to improve the attack, no goals have come from the forward line in two games.

And the midfield still lacks any real control. United’s record under the ex-Sporting CP boss continues to make for grim reading.

United have Burnley to come next in the league, followed by huge games against Manchester City and Chelsea. If results do not go United’s way, the pressure around Amorim will reach fever pitch.

