Senne Lammens not in Antwerp squad as United move edges closer

Manchester United are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper, with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir both failing to convince.

Over the course of the summer the Red Devils have been linked with several top keepers, such as Emi Martinez of Aston Villa and Gigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain, but the club now seem set to swoop for a lesser-known name.

Lammens top of the list

Senne Lammens, who plays between the sticks for Royal Antwerp, has been mentioned as an intriguing option for most of the window.

The 23-year-old has impressed for the Belgian side, and attracted attention not just from United – bitter rivals Manchester City have also been linked with him.

In recent days the Red Devils have surged ahead in the race for the player’s signature, and reports from Fabrizio Romano yesterday confirmed that talks are ongoing between the clubs.

Lammens left out of squad

Antwerp were said to have hiked up their asking price from €20m to €25m, but have now dropped the biggest clue yet that an agreement is close.

Lammens has been left out of the squad for the club’s league clash with Mechelen this afternoon. Yannick Thoelen will play in goal instead.

Onze 11 aan de aftrap! ✊🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/EipJrfPDb4 — Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) August 24, 2025

It does not come as a shock that the Belgian keeper has been omitted from the matchday squad, but having it officially confirmed is an exciting development in United’s pursuit of the talented shotstopper.

Bad news for Bayindir

It is understood that should Lammens arrive he will not automatically unseat first-choice option Andre Onana, who is unlikely to leave the club this window.

His role would initially be to provide stiff competition to the Cameroonian, whose performances have left a lot to be desired across the two seasons he has spent at Old Trafford.

Second-choice Altay Bayindir is more likely to be the one left looking for a new club, despite starting the opening match of the season.

It was his unfortunate error which handed Arsenal the only goal of the game, turning an otherwise strong United performance into a disappointing defeat.

Featured image Octavio Passos via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

