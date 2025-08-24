Home » Senne Lammens not in Antwerp squad as United move edges closer

Senne Lammens not in Antwerp squad as United move edges closer

by Joe Ponting
written by Joe Ponting
Senne Lammens

Manchester United are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper, with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir both failing to convince.

Over the course of the summer the Red Devils have been linked with several top keepers, such as Emi Martinez of Aston Villa and Gigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain, but the club now seem set to swoop for a lesser-known name.

Lammens top of the list

Senne Lammens, who plays between the sticks for Royal Antwerp, has been mentioned as an intriguing option for most of the window.

The 23-year-old has impressed for the Belgian side, and attracted attention not just from United – bitter rivals Manchester City have also been linked with him.

In recent days the Red Devils have surged ahead in the race for the player’s signature, and reports from Fabrizio Romano yesterday confirmed that talks are ongoing between the clubs.

Lammens left out of squad

Antwerp were said to have hiked up their asking price from €20m to €25m, but have now dropped the biggest clue yet that an agreement is close.

Lammens has been left out of the squad for the club’s league clash with Mechelen this afternoon. Yannick Thoelen will play in goal instead.

It does not come as a shock that the Belgian keeper has been omitted from the matchday squad, but having it officially confirmed is an exciting development in United’s pursuit of the talented shotstopper.

Bad news for Bayindir

It is understood that should Lammens arrive he will not automatically unseat first-choice option Andre Onana, who is unlikely to leave the club this window.

His role would initially be to provide stiff competition to the Cameroonian, whose performances have left a lot to be desired across the two seasons he has spent at Old Trafford.

Second-choice Altay Bayindir is more likely to be the one left looking for a new club, despite starting the opening match of the season.

It was his unfortunate error which handed Arsenal the only goal of the game, turning an otherwise strong United performance into a disappointing defeat.

Featured image Octavio Passos via Getty Images

online polls

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Kobbie Mainoo: Napoli’s latest move offers hope in...

Joao Gomes or Conor Gallagher: Fabrizio Romano reveals...

Karim Adeyemi: Man United and chasing pack learn...

Zeno Debast: United could miss out on Amorim...

Elliot Anderson: Man City enter transfer race for...

Antoine Semenyo identified as the solution to Amorim’s...

Joe has spent more than half his life writing about football and all of it following United. As a child he told a doctor his name was 'Paul Scholes', but could never pick a pass like him no matter how much he tried. He cut his teeth working in print media for local newspapers and entered football journalism covering the grassroots game for the Non-League Paper. Here he achieved a career high, interviewing United legend Sir Bobby Charlton to get his views on the lower echelons of the football pyramid. To kill time during international breaks Joe writes album reviews and has strong views on post punk for Plus One Magazine.