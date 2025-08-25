Bryan Mbeumo showed his playmaker ability in 1-1 draw with Fulham

Manchester United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

It’s been a slow start to the new Premier League season, with Man United earning just one point in their first two matches.

While there were certainly encouraging moments of high-energy attacks, Ruben Amorim’s team fell flat at various stages throughout the contest, losing their lead as Fulham took advantage of a lapse in concentration.

Despite a discouraging result, there were some bright spots throughout the encounter, including the performance of Bryan Mbeumo.

Getting stuck in

Mbeumo did face some difficulties on the day, only winning one of two ground duels. However, he did make a crucial clearance, showing his desire to track back and help his defence despite being a forward.

Interestingly, he was never dribbled past, showing his ability to stand strong even when out of possession.

While unable to get any shots on goal, Mbeumo showed some excellent passing creativity, proving how crucial he is to United’s attack.

A playmaker emerges

Mbeumo’s passing was surgical, with 13 of 15 passes finding their mark (87% accuracy).

He also completed two of four long balls, showing his desire to spearhead United’s counter-attacks.

Most importantly, he completed two key passes.

Mbeumo’s creativity paid off, as he produced a lethal cross from a corner that found the head of Leny Yoro, propelling United into the lead.

While he may not have seen as much of the ball as he may have liked, the Cameroonian was full of creativity, showing just how much of a matchwinner he can be if his teammates make the most of the opportunities he creates.

Ultimately, it was an encouraging performance by Mbeumo, who will hope to propel United to victory as the season progresses.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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