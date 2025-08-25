Kobbie Mainoo makes shock transfer decision on Man United future



Kobbie Mainoo’s future at Manchester United has been thrown into uncertainty after being overlooked in both of the club’s opening Premier League matches by Ruben Amorim, according to a report.

An Unused Substitute

Mainoo has been forced to watch both of United’s opening games – a 1-0 loss to Arsenal and yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham – from the bench as Ruben Amorim has preferred other options in midfield ahead of the 20-year-old.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have started in the central pivot while Manuel Ugarte and Mason Mount have also filled in later on in matches.

Against Arsenal, the starting pair performed admirably with United producing a positive performance despite the negative result. But Ugarte’s introduction ahead of Mainoo from the bench was a bizarre choice from Amorim, exacerbated by the Uruguayan’s dismal contributions after coming on.

And it was a similar case against Fulham with both Casemiro and, in particular, Fernandes playing poorly, yet United’s head coach opted against turning to Mainoo as an option to provide a creative spark in midfield.

The England international, who was nominated for the Golden Boy award last season, will likely start against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

But Amorim evidently does not trust Mainoo when push comes to shove in the cut and thrust of Premier League football – and this appears to have led the midfielder to reconsider his options in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Open to an Exit

Mainoo would “consider leaving Manchester United…if the club receive a suitable offer” before the September 1 deadline, talkSPORT reveals.

Mainoo’s current deal expires in 2027 and he has “failed to agree a new contract” with his boyhood club, though United retain the option to extend this by twelve months should they choose.

The report states the youngster is believed to be demanding wages in the region of £150,000-a-week to “recognise his value to the Red Devils” – a radical increase on his current £25,000-a-week salary.

Chelsea are credited with interest in Mainoo while Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to have an eye on him.

But The Guardian reports he is “intrigued” by a move abroad, with the technical emphasis in Spain or Italy potentially lending itself more favourably to his skillset.

After the 1-1 draw with Fulham, Amorim revealed Mainoo needs to “fight” for his place in the starting eleven in an interview.

But when you are competing with players who are producing performances as woeful as Fernandes’ at Craven Cottage, and still not being thrown into the ring in their place, how much motivation can a player retain to keep fighting?

Featured image Vasili Mihai-Antonio via Getty Images

