Antony transfer latest as Real Betis send ultimatum to Manchester United

written by Vishal Singh
Manchester United forward Antony’s future remains uncertain in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Antony enjoyed a prolific stint at Real Betis in the second half of last season, scoring nine goals and registering five assists in 26 appearances for Los Verdiblancos.

Betis’ hierarchy and their players publicly expressed a desire to keep the Brazilian in Seville beyond the summer. Meanwhile, United have been open to letting the 25-year-old leave the club this summer.

Still, Antony remains at Carrington, without a proper pre-season, as both clubs are yet to find an agreement.

Real Betis make final offer for Antony

According to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque, Betis have now made their “final offer” for Antony.

They want to sign the right winger on loan for the 2025/26 campaign and are willing to cover his salary.

Betis reportedly want United to give a “firm response” to their offer today.

The Brazil international is pushing hard to return to Seville. It is claimed that Antony has rejected multiple offers in the hope that the Red Devils will eventually lower their demands and sanction a transfer to Betis. 

In recent days, his representatives have again informed United of the player’s desire to return to Betis.

Manchester United want permanent exit

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim has no plans to reintegrate Antony into his first team plans. As such, the club’s hierarchy don’t want to address the situation next summer.

According to The Athletic, United are “expected to hold firm on only considering a permanent sale rather than another loan” for the ex-Ajax man, who moved to Old Trafford in a £81.3m deal.

The report suggests that United are also expected to find an agreement with Chelsea over Alejandro Garnacho’s transfer despite having rejected “a couple of bids” from the Blues. 

