Home » Ben Foster drops intriguing Senne Lammens verdict as Man United close in on deal

Ben Foster drops intriguing Senne Lammens verdict as Man United close in on deal

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Senne Lammens


Manchester are hoping to agree a deal for top goalkeeper target Senne Lammens soon, with negotiations with Royal Antwerp over the transfer advanced.

Andre Onana’s erratic displays last season saw the Red Devils surrender crucial points, while Altay Bayindir, when called upon, did little to steady the ship.

Beyond bolstering the attack, Ruben Amorim was widely expected to reinforce the goalkeeping department this summer.

Several top goalkeepers were linked with a move to Old Trafford. Yet, two games into the new season, none have arrived.

United have ended up relying on Bayındır, with Onana, only just back from injury, overlooked.

The Turkish international has looked solid, but he has shown vulnerability when defending corners. His discomfort and tendency to be bullied in the box have left former United goalkeeper Ben Foster concerned.

Speaking on his Cycling GK YouTube channel, Foster admitted the 27-year-old is not the long-term solution, a verdict he delivered on Bayindir while weighing in on United’s pursuit of Lammens.

Foster’s verdict on the Lammens swoop

Reports suggest United are closing in on Lammens, with hopes of finalising the deal within the next two days.

While the move for the young Belgian should offer hope that United are finally addressing their goalkeeping issues, Foster remains unconvinced.

“They’ve been linked with a £25m move for the Royal Antwerp goalie Lammens,” he said.

“I watched a little highlights reel of him on YouTube. He looks okay, I still don’t think it’s the answer.”

Foster clearly does not rate the Antwerp shot-stopper as a ready-made solution. Instead, he believes United are missing a trick by not targeting more established names.

“If you’re Manchester United, then you need to be signing a Donnarumma or a Martinez because that’s the difference. There’s a difference in level.

“He [Lammens] looks like he’s a decent young goalkeeper, but to go and pluck someone from Royal Antwerp and expect them to become a world-class goalkeeper in the Premier League for Manchester United, it’s a miracle if you get it.”

Lammens’ stats tell a different story

Foster’s concerns are valid; signing Lammens is undoubtedly a gamble. But it may be one worth taking.

According to DataMB, no goalkeeper made more saves (178) or prevented more goals (15.8) than Lammens last season.

Statman Dave adds that in the Belgian Pro League, Lammens conceded 14.5 goals fewer than expected based on xG, a figure that even surpasses David de Gea’s 2017/18 Golden Glove-winning campaign.

The numbers suggest Lammens is a standout talent, a 23-year-old prospect INEOS can mould into the elite goalkeeper they crave.

Fortunately for United fans, the club is actively working to bring him to Old Trafford.

Martinez and Donnarumma are elite keepers, but how different would signing them be from United’s move for Onana?

The Cameroon international was brought in as a ready-made solution expected to elevate United instantly. But he has not.

So while Martinez and Donnarumma are among Europe’s finest, they represent short-term fixes. United might get one or two good seasons before needing to return to the market.

Lammens, by contrast, offers long-term potential. INEOS are willing to take the risk, and if it pays off, they may well have landed the next De Gea.

Featured image Octavio Passos via Getty Images

online polls

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Bruno Fernandes: transfer stance revealed amid Saudi interest

Senne Lammens race: CL side offering better financial...

Senne Lammens: Man United confident of agreeing transfer...

Ricardo Mathias: Internacional’s demands for Man United target...

Ethan Williams: Croatian club HNK Rijeka make loan...

Garnacho transfer news: Man United star nearing Chelsea...

Since Dan was introduced to Manchester United in 2008, he has lived and breathed the club. What started as being a fan evolved into writing about United, allowing him to feel part of their journey. Hopefully, his work might even help rekindle your love for the kings of Manchester.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.