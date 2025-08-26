Ben Foster drops intriguing Senne Lammens verdict as Man United close in on deal



Manchester are hoping to agree a deal for top goalkeeper target Senne Lammens soon, with negotiations with Royal Antwerp over the transfer advanced.

Andre Onana’s erratic displays last season saw the Red Devils surrender crucial points, while Altay Bayindir, when called upon, did little to steady the ship.

Beyond bolstering the attack, Ruben Amorim was widely expected to reinforce the goalkeeping department this summer.

Several top goalkeepers were linked with a move to Old Trafford. Yet, two games into the new season, none have arrived.

United have ended up relying on Bayındır, with Onana, only just back from injury, overlooked.

The Turkish international has looked solid, but he has shown vulnerability when defending corners. His discomfort and tendency to be bullied in the box have left former United goalkeeper Ben Foster concerned.

Speaking on his Cycling GK YouTube channel, Foster admitted the 27-year-old is not the long-term solution, a verdict he delivered on Bayindir while weighing in on United’s pursuit of Lammens.

Foster’s verdict on the Lammens swoop

Reports suggest United are closing in on Lammens, with hopes of finalising the deal within the next two days.

While the move for the young Belgian should offer hope that United are finally addressing their goalkeeping issues, Foster remains unconvinced.

“They’ve been linked with a £25m move for the Royal Antwerp goalie Lammens,” he said.

“I watched a little highlights reel of him on YouTube. He looks okay, I still don’t think it’s the answer.”

Foster clearly does not rate the Antwerp shot-stopper as a ready-made solution. Instead, he believes United are missing a trick by not targeting more established names.

“If you’re Manchester United, then you need to be signing a Donnarumma or a Martinez because that’s the difference. There’s a difference in level.

“He [Lammens] looks like he’s a decent young goalkeeper, but to go and pluck someone from Royal Antwerp and expect them to become a world-class goalkeeper in the Premier League for Manchester United, it’s a miracle if you get it.”

Lammens’ stats tell a different story

Foster’s concerns are valid; signing Lammens is undoubtedly a gamble. But it may be one worth taking.

According to DataMB, no goalkeeper made more saves (178) or prevented more goals (15.8) than Lammens last season.

🇧🇪🧤 No goalkeeper had more saves (178) or more prevented goals (15.8) in the world than Senne Lammens in 2024/25 🎖️ 98th percentile for prevented goals

🎖️ 90th percentile for save%

🎖️ 89th percentile for passes completed

🎖️ 81st percentile for short pass % 📊… pic.twitter.com/pI0lIwO9yq — DataMB (@DataMB_) August 21, 2025

Statman Dave adds that in the Belgian Pro League, Lammens conceded 14.5 goals fewer than expected based on xG, a figure that even surpasses David de Gea’s 2017/18 Golden Glove-winning campaign.

5 – Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens saved five penalties since the start of last season, more than any other goalkeeper in the Top 10 European Leagues over that period. Killer. pic.twitter.com/dDUuy9QDdt — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) July 25, 2025

The numbers suggest Lammens is a standout talent, a 23-year-old prospect INEOS can mould into the elite goalkeeper they crave.

Fortunately for United fans, the club is actively working to bring him to Old Trafford.

Martinez and Donnarumma are elite keepers, but how different would signing them be from United’s move for Onana?

The Cameroon international was brought in as a ready-made solution expected to elevate United instantly. But he has not.

So while Martinez and Donnarumma are among Europe’s finest, they represent short-term fixes. United might get one or two good seasons before needing to return to the market.

Lammens, by contrast, offers long-term potential. INEOS are willing to take the risk, and if it pays off, they may well have landed the next De Gea.

Featured image Octavio Passos via Getty Images

