Ricardo Mathias: Internacional’s demands for Man United target revealed

Internacional are reluctant to part ways with Manchester United target Ricardo Mathias.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United sent their scout to watch Mathias, who has emerged as the latest Brazilian youngster to attract attention from a number of top clubs.

Standing at 6’4″, Mathias has raised plenty of eyebrows with his imposing physical presence and pace, making him a nightmare to defend against in transition.

The 19-year-old has scored four goals in 19 appearances for Inter this season.

Inter set their asking price for Mathias

According to Globo Esporte, Al-Nassr made a €13m bid for the Brazil U20 international. However, Inter turned down the offer.

Now, local journalist Alexandre Ernst (via Sport Witness) reveals that Inter will not entertain negotiations below the €20m (£17m) mark.

United are yet to formalise their interest with a bid. Still, considering Mathias’ immense potential, Inter’s asking price is unlikely to fend off suitors.

The Red Devils have already spent north of £65m to bring Benjamin Sesko, 22, to Old Trafford this summer.

As such, they are unlikely to push for Mathias’ signature with a view for him to immediately break into the senior side. Figures at United also highly rate Chido Obi, who left Arsenal to join the Mancunians last summer.

Manchester United to offload Hojlund

Having said that, Ruben Amorim might benefit from the presence of an experienced number nine to support the relatively inexperienced Sesko in the event Rasmus Hojlund leaves.

Napoli are in talks with United over an initial loan deal for Hojlund, who is prepared to join Antonio Conte’s side.

In the opening two games of the season, the United head coach overlooked Hojlund, opting to use the likes of Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha as centre-forwards instead.

Feature image Ernesto Ryan via Getty Images

