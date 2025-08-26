You are the weakest link: who is really responsible for Man United’s 12-year slump?

Who is really responsible for Manchester United’s underachievement since Sir Alex Ferguson left?
In this era of social media, fans around the world are no longer passive observers. Match-going fans have always been known as “the twelfth man”, because their mood, cheering, encouragement and belief can transmit itself to the men on the pitch and drag them over the finish line when they need support.
The fans who watched on TV had no way of getting their support felt and heard by the men in red.
The new twelfth man
Nowadays, though, they can. Players use social media like everyone else, so what is said on fan forums and in comments on posts from players, clubs, journalists and the like all form part of the twelfth man.
For all we know, one of United’s players could be reading this article. He could scroll down to the comments and read what YOU write in response to what I am saying. Your words could get inside the head of a Manchester United player today. What do you want him to hear from you?
Now multiply that by 200 million – the approximate number of United fans on social media. If the majority of those fans are spewing frustrated criticism of the manager, team and club, it would be naïve to think that such a tidal wave of negativity would not affect the confidence levels of everyone employed by the club. It is a 200,000,000 strong 12th man.
Three fingers pointing back at you
Most of us blame United’s identity crisis since Sir Alex Ferguson retired on the owners, the Glazer family.
But in a period that has seen active users on Twitter/X double and on Instagram multiply by 10 to 20 times, might it be us – the twelfth man – who are to blame for the toxicity and negativity that has dragged the club down over the last 12 years?
What percentage of United fans’ posts on social media would you say are critical compared to those that are supporting and optimistic? 70%? 80%? That is around 150 million negative users and their posts.
Imagine if every home game at Old Trafford saw 70% of the crowd booing the team as they walked on the pitch. 75% booing their own players, shouting “Amorim out!” and so on. Would it affect the team? Of course it would.
It is ridiculous to believe that a 200 million-strong social media “crowd” is not having a similar effect on them.
The fact that the likes of Paul Scholes, Roy Keane and Gary Neville are paid good money to lay into the current team with relentless negativity feeds into this vortex of self-inflicted doom.
Taking responsibility
Of course, fans will always want to analyse and discuss what is right and wrong about today’s United. This very site exists to offer opinion as well as news. We publish player ratings articles and reviews of player performances after a match that can be savage at times. We are also part of the problem.
As the twelfth man, it is part of our job to give the team a piece of our minds when they don’t appear to be trying hard enough. It may even be our job, and it is certainly our right, to call on the manager to make changes if we feel a player is underperforming. We don’t have to be Pollyanna-ish or watch United through rose-tinted glasses. We are allowed to get angry and frustrated.
But we have to be aware that our anger and frustration can be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Whatever we say on social media, or in blog posts, on fan sites, in newspapers or as a pundit in a TV studio will be read or heard millions of times over by the players and staff we want to motivate and give confidence to.
We can be the problem, or we can be the solution.
Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social
2 comments
My fellow Mancunians, Luis Van Gaal I believe is the primary problem of Manchester united!! He started the problem!
We had a team of serial winners already, Luis Van Gaal comes in and in one window, clears all the prominent first teamers we have! Every manager since then have been doing their +/- to the team but we’ve still not achieved the same team strength and quality since then.
Ten Hag, another dutch coach comes onboard and sells several of our better performers again, replacing them with players not as good! I mean, look at the Mctominay/Ugarte example, is there anything Ugarte is doing now that Mctominay wasn’t already doing much better?
I admire the type of signings Amorim is making though, only that he’s obviously so stubborn and obsessed with his own style, but I believe Amorim can get it right again in a few windows! I urge us all to be positive and patient according to Ferguson’s final speech itself. But how long our patience can run will be ultimately telling. Sack the manager and we start from scratch again just like Rashford also said last week
I think you are talking about yourself LOL
The impact of fans is surely negative but hardly as visible or killing as pundits and journalists creating stories and hounding players. Rashford, Garnacho, Bruno, Antony… there is a long list going back forever. Think Georgie Best where it all began. Loved and idolised, chased and photographed, he lapped it up, the women and the booze, but you lot drove the car over the cliff.
Rashford is just a clean, true Utd kid but he has been hounded and scrutinised for every shrug, every moment of doubt showing on his transparent face.
Fans are like children, maybe, expecting miracles to happen in days. But take Ferdinand on Sesko this week. What does he expect from the guy after playing a total of about 35 minutes in two games with a new team he has know for two weeks. Ferdinand should grow up and get a brain. And Neville is even worse, calls himself a Utd supporter and then piles on the pressure through his Sky ‘punditry’.
And all for what? A bit of click bait, more money in their pockets, just empty-headed stupidity. Probably the latter! These guys are air-heads. They either know nothing about football or care nothing for their team.