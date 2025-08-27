Official: Man United Women name squad for huge encounter

Manchester United Women have travelled to Sweden to take on PSV Eindhoven in a crucial Champions League tie.

Should United win this match that will kick off at 11:00 BST time later on this morning, they will face the winners of local side Hammarby and Ukrainians Metalist Kharkiv in our Group 1 final, three days later.

If United lose today, they may still have a chance to play in the new Women’s Europa Cup. The runners-up and third-placed side – decided by a play-off between the losing semi-finalists – in each mini-tournament will progress to the new European comeptition.

Either a final match for the Champions League qualification or for a Europa spot will take place on Saturday.

Strong squad named

Marc Skinner has named his squad that has travelled to Stockholm with major names in the team.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Maya Le Tissier, Jayde Riviere, Ella Toone, Leah Galton and Grace Clinton have all been included.

Clinton’s inclusion is interesting amidst the ongoing speculation around her future.

New signings called up

There is also a place for United’s two new signings this summer in the 27 woman squad.

Swedish stars Julia Zigiotti Olme and Fridolina Rolfo have both been called up.

There are reports that Rolfo will not be fit to play but her experience of European knockouts could make her presence amongst the squad vital.

Olme also has significant European experience with Bayern Munich.

Academy players grab chance

Skinner has also included some young players in the team from the academy.

Forwards, Jessica Anderson and Keira Barry are included. Anderson scored a goal in the 8-0 thrashing of Real Betis in pre-season and will surely gain even more confidence from her inclusion in the squad.

Defenders Evie Rabjohn and Scarlett Hill are also involved as well as midfielder Mared Griffiths, who signed her first professional deal in the summer.

