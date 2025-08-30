Alejandro Garnacho reacts as his Chelsea move is announced



Former Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has released a statement after officially completing his move to Chelsea.

United and Chelsea strike agreement for Garnacho

On Thursday evening, news broke that United and Chelsea had finally reached a full agreement over a transfer for Garnacho.

The two clubs had been in negotiations for weeks as they tried to strike a deal that worked for all parties. Eventually, middle ground was reached at the £40m mark. United will receive this sum in totality as there are no attached add-ons.

The Red Devils will also retain a significant 10% sell-on clause, which will enable them to massively benefit from any future sale of the Argentina international.

United made the decision to permanently sell Garnacho after the forward fell out with Ruben Amorim. Their relationship irreparably broke down towards the end of last season after Garnacho slammed the coach’s tactical decisions in the immediate aftermath of the Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Garnacho also cast doubts over his future. As a result, he was left out of United’s pre-season preparations and was also excluded from matchday squads against Arsenal, Fulham and Grimsby Town.

Now, both United and Chelsea have confirmed the move.

Garnacho officially joins Chelsea

A United statement read, “Alejandro Garnacho has completed a permanent move from Manchester United to Chelsea.”

“We would like to thank Alejandro for his contribution and wish him the best of luck for the next chapter in his career.”

Chelsea have confirmed that Garnacho has put pen to paper on a seven-year contract running until the summer of 2032.

Reacting to the transfer, Garnacho remarked, “It’s an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club. I can’t wait to get started.”

“I watched the Club World Cup and to join the world champions is special – we’re the best team in the world!”

“It’s amazing to be here and I’m very happy.”

Garnacho is set to face his former side on September 20, when United host Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League.\

