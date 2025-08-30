Radek Vitek: Man United starlet continues dream loan in Championship

Manchester United had numerous youngsters in action on the final Saturday before the international break.

Radek Vitek

United’s Czech goalkeeper had another positive showing for Bristol City in their 4-2 win over Hull City.

Vitek made seven saves in the match and cleared the ball from danger twice by racing out of his area.

Five of his stops were inside the penalty area as he made a huge impact on his side’s victory.

His kicking was far from accurate as he only completed three of his 15 long balls but with his hands he was exceptional and could do little with the two goals he conceded.

Vitek’s consistent impressive performances come in the context of both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir struggling in the senior team.

The 21-year-old will fully believe if he continues this form, he could soon force his ways into Ruben Amorim’s plans in the not so distant future.

Elyh Harrison

Fresh from his England under-20 call up and strong performance versus Chelsea under-21s during midweek, Harrison once again impressed.

He kept a clean sheet for Shrewsbury Town in their 0-0 draw with Accrington Stanley. He made four stops in the match. The young keeper also made one high claim and one clearance during the match.

Harrison also made 12 of his long balls to launch his team forward.

Habeeb Ogunneye

The 19-year old opened his account last week and followed this up with another good performance in Newport County’s 0-2 defeat to Cambridge United.

Ogunneye made seven clearances in his 90 minutes on the pitch.

He also blocked a shot and made two tackles for his side. The United defender was also impressive in his duels as he won all four of his ground duels and two out of three of his aerial contests.

The Newport youngster also made 83% of his passes, including both his long ball attempts.

Sonny Aljofree

The United defender played 90 minutes of action in Notts County’s 2-1 away win versus Tranmere Rovers.

He made seven clearances during the match and made two interceptions.

The 20-year-old won two out of his five aerial battles and one ground duel in the match.

Aljofree was very good on the ball, completing 89% of his passes and helping his side gain a crucial three points on the road.

Jack Moorhouse

The Irish youth international played the final 31 minutes of Leyton Orient’s 0-1 defeat to Northampton Town.

He made 75% of his passes and completed two out of his three ground duels.

Moorhouse lost both his aerial battles but did complete one dribble attempt during his time on the pitch.

Ethan Wheatley

The Northampton starlet scored his first senior goal last weekend but failed to have much luck in front of goal in spite of his side’s 1-0 win.

He had three shots on target, and one shot off, which hit the post.

Wheatley missed three big chances in the match as his luck deserted him in front of goal. Nonetheless, he will be happy to be getting into these sort of dangerous positions and will hope he has more luck next time out.

He was more effective in his duels though, winning four out of five ground duels.

Toby Collyer

The United midfielder once again had to make do with coming off the bench in West Bromwich Albion’s 1-0 win over Stoke City.

Collyer made 82% of his passes in his 11 minutes on the pitch.

He also won his only ground duel and had one shot on target.

Louis Jackson

The Scotland youth international only joined Solihull Moors yesterday but played 69 minutes of their 1-2 defeat to Southend United.

He picked up a yellow card and played on the right of a midfield three.

