Emiliano Martinez vs Semme Lammens: Here’s who United should sign – opinion

With the transfer window closing tomorrow night, Manchester United are in a race against time to sign a new goalkeeper.

Both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir have struggled between the sticks, with neither player managing to find their form since arriving at Old Trafford.

The only other goalkeeper available is veteran Tom Heaton, meaning that if Man United wish to have an experienced, in-form keeper at the peak of his career, they would have no choice other than to turn to the transfer market before the deadline lapses.

Fortunately, the club seems to be progressing in talks for both Emiliano Martinez and Semme Lammens, though there is one shot-stopper that appears to be far better suited for Ruben Amorim’s team than the other.

The transfer talks so far

Earlier today, The Peoples Person relayed that Martinez has agreed to personal terms with United as the team is set to enter negotiations with Aston Villa.

Clearly, there is a strong desire on the player’s side to join the club if this report proves to be accurate.

Meanwhile, United reportedly made an improved offer to Royal Antwerp for Belgian shot-stopper Lammens, meaning that the race is well and truly on for both players.

Sky Sports all but confirmed this, reporting this afternoon that, “Internal discussions continue at Manchester United over their next steps regarding signing a goalkeeper. It is understood Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez are both keen on a move to Old Trafford.”

Still, when comparing the goalkeepers side-by-side, there is only one that emerges as United’s ideal candidate.

Head-to-head

In 37 Premier League games last season, Martinez recorded 2.7 saves per game, registering a 69% success rate. (Sofascore)

Lammens appeared in 40 games in the Belgian Pro League last season, outperforming Martinez’s save stats with 4.3 saves per game and a 77% success rate. (Sofascore)

Still, it must be considered that Lammens plays in a much easier league.

Furthermore, Martinez also appeared in the UEFA Champions League for Villa last season, where he performed even more admirably.

Across 12 matches, the Argentine World Cup-winner made 4.1 saves per game, with an impressive 80% success rate – outperforming Lammens in the Belgian league last season.

Meanwhile, Lammens has only appeared in a single Champions League match back in the 2023/24 season, meaning that he is relatively unproven.

A clear winner

While Lammens has put up impressive numbers, there really is no point in diving deeper into the statistics. This is because he has spent the majority of his career playing against domestic opposition in Belgium.

Meanwhile, Martinez is a proven Premier League star for Villa, even playing at the summit of European football in the Champions League last season.

Of course, he is a World Cup winner, lifting Argentina to victory as their first-choice keeper throughout the competition.

While he may be 32 years of age, with Lammens being just 23, goalkeepers generally have much better longevity than their outfield counterparts, meaning that he could still perform at his peak for a handful of seasons to come.

Also, with United suffering one goalkeeping blunder after the other in almost every match, it makes sense to go for a proven keeper with the mental composure and understanding to take on the toughest opposition in Europe’s most competitive league.

Clearly, Martinez is the better shot-stopper for United to sign at this time, with experience and mental strength trumping relatively unproven youthful flair.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

