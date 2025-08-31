Zachary Baumann makes transfer decision over Man United career

Manchester United youngster Zachary Baumann has made an important decision for the next stage of his career, according to a report from the Manchester Evening News.

A last-minute exit

Baumann, 18, has decided to leave Old Trafford before the summer transfer window slams shut tomorrow night at 10pm.

With less than 30 hours to go before the deadline, United are said to be “in talks” over a permanent transfer for the midfielder, despite him only signing a professional contract with his boyhood club in September last year.

Baumann was a part of United’s treble winning U-18 side in the 2023/24 season, playing initially in a more offensive role before dropping deeper as the campaign progressed.

Colm Murphy, The Peoples Person’s academy expert, describes Baumann as a skilled operator in midfield who “plays the game in a manner well beyond his years.”

“A calm and composed midfielder, he is capable of taking the ball under pressure and wriggling out of congested areas with the drop of a shoulder before cleverly cutting through with his short passing.”

Baumann has trained with the senior side previously but has now taken the step to look for more first-team opportunities away from the Theatre of Dreams and “kickstart his professional career.”

The Manchester Evening News reveals a transfer is “close to being agreed” with the expectation it will be sealed before tomorrow’s deadline.

He is expected to join Norwich City – a club with a good track record of helping develop young players.

Representing Ukraine

Baumann is a local lad, having been born in Greater Manchester, but both of his parents are from Ukraine.

In November, he became a Ukrainian citizen and is “is expected to eventually pledge his international allegiance to the country”.

Speaking at the time, Baumann revealed he was “very happy” to have gained citizenship and was excited to represent Ukraine at international level.

“I am very happy to have finally become a citizen of Ukraine and now I will be able to represent my country on the international stage.

“There is excitement, but it is positive because I feel the support of many people. I can’t wait to meet the team. And forward to our victory. And not only on the football field.”

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

