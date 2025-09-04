Andre Onana or Altay Bayindir: Man United have decided who they want to offload



Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has quite the conundrum to solve when it comes to his goalkeepers.

Andre Onana committed several high-profile errors last season, and that trend has continued this season, with the Cameroonian responsible for the club’s humiliating EFL Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town.

His backup, Altay Bayindir, has also not set the stage alight. The Portuguese tactician turned to the Turk in the Premier League, but he has made mistakes in all three games so far.

Which is why the ex-Sporting CP boss pushed for a new goalkeeper with INEOS landing Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

Both goalies have not covered themselves in glory

Emiliano Martinez was left heartbroken as his move collapsed on deadline day due to Jadon Sancho’s unwillingness to move to Aston Villa permanently.

Now with the Belgian onboard, the 20-time English league champions have four senior goalkeepers, and something has to give.

Tom Heaton, who signed a new deal in the summer, is unlikely to leave, having been made a member of the leadership group within the squad, with many players feeling he is good enough to replace either Onana or Bayindir.

There have been reports stating INEOS are looking to offload both goalies, with the Cameroon international attracting interest from both Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, with the ex-Fenerbahce ace could head back to his homeland.

But Teamtalk have now revealed that United would prefer to offload Andre Onana instead, and it makes a lot of sense. He is the higher earner, and is on the hunt for a new contract, something he is unlikely to receive at Old Trafford.

Onana to be cut loose

“United are listening to offers for BOTH Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

“However, they are only expected to green-light the exit of one of them, given new signing Senne Lammens, from Royal Antwerp, will take over from the other, either as the starter or the second choice.

“TEAMtalk is aware that Onana is indeed going to be cut loose if United can find a club to take him. Sources have stated they are more than willing to part ways with the former Inter Milan goalkeeper.”

He will also depart for the Africa Cup of Nations, and Amorim would prefer to not lose too many stars at that crucial juncture of the season.

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

