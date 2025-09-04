Antoine Semenyo: Bournemouth star’s Man United move collapsed due to bizarre reason

Manchester United commendably revolutionised their attack ahead of the new season, having landed three high-profile forwards.

United started their summer business by signing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils then made a strong statement of intent by convincing Bryan Mbeumo to move to Old Trafford despite interest from Champions League clubs.

A new striker was at the top of Ruben Amorim’s wish list, leading to United agreeing to splash around €85 million on Benjamin Sesko.

However, a report from FootballTransfers suggests not every deal came off.

Man United tried to sign Antoine Semenyo

According to Duncan Castles’ The Transfers Podcast, United failed in their attempts to sign Antoine Semenyo from AFC Bournemouth.

It is claimed that United “aggressively targeted” the Bournemouth winger and even agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old, who has started the season on fire, bagging two goals and an assist in the Premier League.

“During those conversations, United, I’m told, said they would pay no more than £55m for the player,” Castles revealed.

Why Man United’s move for Antoine Semenyo collapsed

However, Tottenham Hotspur were also in the queue for the Ghana international, and their interest allowed Bournemouth to “drive up their asking price.”

The United head coach also met with Semenyo, who was keen on moving to Old Trafford. However, the situation quickly got complicated after the Cherries’ star learned of Cunha’s salary.

Castles added: “They even had Amorim take him for a meal in London at the end of the season, so that Amorim could judge his character. Again, similar as to Cunha and Mbeumo.

“And then, I’m told, Semenyo discovered that the salary he had agreed with Man Utd was going to be less than 70 per cent of what they were prepared to pay Cunha and Mbeumo, and Bournemouth strategically used that to convince the player to sign a new contract until 2030, with the idea that he will spend at least one more season at Bournemouth before moving on to another club.”

It has been previously suggested that United saw Semenyo as an alternative to Mbeumo. However, Bournemouth allegedly believe United were prepared to sign all three Premier League-proven attackers.

It remains to be seen whether United will revive their interest in him. Semenyo’s explosive runs and decision making could make him an incredible option at the left-wing back.

At the moment, Patrick Dorgu is Amorim’s first-choice player for the role. Dorgu has impressed with his athleticism, but the young Dane lacks decisiveness to make the most of the space he is afforded frequently.

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

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