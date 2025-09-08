Noussair Mazraoui’s past makes him a wildcard solution to Man United’s major weakness



Manchester United’s central midfield is not at its strongest. As decent as it looks at times, like in the first half of the win over Burnley, there is still a consensus that it lacks balance.

Amorim’s vision is clear: Alongside Bruno Fernandes in United’s engine room, the Portuguese tactician wants an athletic midfielder, someone who can offer defensive support and free his skipper to focus on his playmaking.

Amorim is after bite. A player who complements Fernandes’ forward-thinking instincts with positional discipline and physicality. This ideal partner must cover ground, shield the backline, and bring defensive solidity.

Casemiro once fit that mould. However, he is no longer the athletic player he once was; nonetheless, Amorim is left relying on him simply because he is the best available option. Kobbie Mainoo is Fernandes’ alternative, and Manuel Ugarte continues to struggle.

Casemiro–Fernandes: not the long-term fix

Amorim could persist with the Casemiro–Fernandes pivot, but it is a risk. Opponents have already begun targeting it, as Fulham did on match day two, when they overloaded the midfield and exposed the lack of mobility. It worked.

So, while the current pivot may function in patches, Amorim should be wise enough to know that he cannot rely on it. He needs to be bold, inject athleticism, and restore defensive balance to United’s core with the players at his disposal.

Alternative options

Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro have been floated as potential midfield solutions. But Yoro is thriving in defence; he is now a cornerstone of United’s backline. Martinez, meanwhile, lacks the athleticism to operate in midfield.

So if not them, then who? Enter Noussair Mazraoui.

Mazraoui: the versatile fix

Mazraoui is as versatile as they come, with a background in midfield. The Moroccan international boasts a rare profile: he has a “strong” combination of athleticism and defensive intelligence. He is a “duel monster”, tactically disciplined, and tidy in possession.

Surely, the 27-year-old has the tools to slot into Amorim’s midfield. His versatility saw him play there during his development years, and he could be the perfect partner for the Portuguese Magnifico.

A familiar role

According to Transfermarkt, Mazraoui has made 351 career appearances: 44 at central midfield, 13 as a defensive midfielder, and 23 as a right midfielder. He is no stranger to the role.

Amorim rates him

Amorim clearly rates Mazraoui. Remember what he said about him (via The Evening Standard):

“He’s an incredible player, he’s our future. He played in different positions; he always looks fresh. But we have to be careful, there are a lot of games. He’s here to stay. This kind of player is what we need.”

Mazraoui only returned from injury just before the September international break.

Having missed his technical brilliance on the pitch, could Amorim now gamble on fielding him in midfield? A bold move, but one that might plug the gap Carlos Baleba’s transfer miss failed to address.

Time will tell. But Mazraoui in central midfield is a tempting switch, one Amorim should seriously consider as he looks to restore United’s competitive edge.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

