International round-up: 15 United academy players star on international break



While the international period marked a break for Manchester United’s academy, many of United young stars were busy representing their national teams.

From World Cup qualifiers to training camps, a total of 15 of United’s academy players joined up with their international sides, representing nine different countries.

England

Elyh Harrison and Ethan Wheatley were called up to England u20s for their friendly against Italy.

Harrison played the full 90 minutes and made a number of saves as England lost 1-2 to Italy. Meanwhile, Wheatley came off the bench in the 59th minute, replacing England’s scorer Jayden Danns.

Harry Amass was initially included in the England u19s squad but dropped out to remain with Sheffield Wednesday after securing a loan move.

Bendito Mantato featured in England u18s’ three friendlies with Uzbekistan, Morocco, and Canada.

Mantato came off the bench against Uzbekistan before starting against Morocco and finally played the second half of England’s final fixture against Canada as they won all three matches.

Scotland

Tyler Fletcher and James Overy were called up for Scotland u19s friendlies with Slovenia, Kazakhstan, and United Arab Emirates.

Overy ultimately withdrew from the squad and has since been named in Australia’s u20s squad for the upcoming u20s World Cup.

Fletcher sported the captain’s armband as he started all three matches but only came out on the winning side in the final match of the break against United Arab Emirates.

Lower down the age groups, Camron Mpofu was with Scotland’s u17s for their three friendlies with Serbia, Portugal and Italy.

Mpofu was an unused substitute for two of the matches but played the full 90 against Portugal which Scotland won 3-2, their only victory during the break.

Wales

After attending training camps with the senior squads of both Wales and Canada in the summer, Gabriele Biancheri dropped back down to Wales u21s for their European Championship qualifier against Denmark.

Biancheri replaced former United academy product Chris Popov in the 63rd minute but was unable to make a difference as Denmark ran out 0-1 winners.

Meanwhile at senior level, Wales and Canada met on the pitch as both countries continue to battle for Biancheri’s allegiance. Canada finished 0-1 winners thanks for an incredible free kick goal from Derek Cornelius.

Louie Bradbury was named in Wales u18s squad for their trip to Japan but ultimately did not feature as he continues to recover from injury.

Alfie Walker was the last of the Wales call ups, featuring for their u17s in a pair of friendlies with Estonia. Walker played the full 90 minutes in both matches as Wales won 4-1 and then 2-1.

Ireland

Jacob Devaney played the full 90 minutes in both of Ireland u21s wins over Moldova and Andorra in European Championship qualifiers.

A natural midfielder, Devaney has started the season playing centre back for United’s u21s and continued to gain more experience across the field as he featured at fullback in both matches.

Jay McEvoy and Rafe McCormack joined up with Ireland’s u19s for a pair of friendlies with France. Both players got one start as France secured victory in both matches.

Denmark

Chido Obi was an unused sub for Denmark u21s as they defeated Biancheri’s Wales 2-6 in European Championship qualifiers.

Obi was given 45 minutes in Denmark’s 0-1 loss to Norway in a friendly though, where he could have had an assist after a good cutback into the area. He also forced a good save from long range.

Gibraltar

James Scanlon was involved yet again with Gibraltar’s senior squad for a friendly against Albania and a World Cup qualifier against Faroe Islands.

Scanlon started both matches, each of which which Gibraltar lost 0-1.

While Gibraltar couldn’t get the result, the match against Faroe Islands will be one to remember for the Scanlon household as James’ younger brother Luca Scanlon made his senior international debut, replacing James in the 82nd minute.

The 16-year-old Luca departed United in March, sealing a permanent move to Burnley.

Slovakia

Samuel Lusale played 45 minutes in each of Slovakia u19s double header friendlies with Bulgaria. Slovakia won the first tie 3-1 before losing 0-1 in the second match.

Serbia

Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher featured for Serbia u19s despite being just 16 years old, including playing against Hungary.

Serbia won the Stevan Vilotic tournament after defeating Montenegro, Hungary, and Portugal.

Spain

Darlington Osuchukwu attended a goalkeeping training camp with Spain’s u17s.

Feature image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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