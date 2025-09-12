Sam Mather in talks with Turkish outfit Kayserispor over permanent exit



The summer window may have closed for Premier League clubs, but windows in other areas of Europe and Asia remain open, and Manchester United are taking full advantage.

Andre Onana has already reached Trabzon in Turkiye, after the Red Devils agreed a season-long loan deal with Trabzonspor.

Tyrell Malacia could soon join him, with Eyüpspor and United locked in talks over a temporary arrangement.

The 20-time English league champions are eager to offload the last remaining member of the bomb squad, but as of now, the Dutchman has yet to give his green light to the move.

Mather set to leave

Academy ace Sam Mather could also be headed to Turkiye, as relayed previously by The Peoples Person.

YS TV journalist Reşat Can Özbudak has revealed that Kayserispor are in talks with the 21-year-old’s entourage. Should the player give the go-ahead, club-to-club talks will begin.

ÖZEL | Kayserispor, Manchester United forması giyen Sam Mather ile görüşmelere başladı! Teknik heyetin onayı bekleniyor. — Reşat Can Özbudak (@resatcan_ozbdak) September 11, 2025

“EXCLUSIVE | Kayserispor has started talks with Sam Mather, who wears the Manchester United jersey!

“Awaiting approval from the technical staff,” the reporter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The 20-time English league champions are looking at a permanent exit for the young attacker, but could agree a loan deal if there is an obligation to buy involved in the deal.

Kayserispor interested

The left winger was in red-hot form for the academy last season, scoring 10 times in 13 games for the U21s. And that naturally caught former boss Erik ten Hag’s attention.

He was part of the pre-season squad last time out, and even agreed a new three-year deal with the club. However, Ruben Amorim’s arrival meant a breakthrough was not incoming.

As a result, he was loaned out to League Two side Tranmere Rovers, but ended up playing only twice.

The Salford-born attacker has played twice in the PL2 for the U21s this term, and has registered as many assists, but the club feel he has outgrown academy football and it might be best if he tried to make his mark in senior football somewhere else.

