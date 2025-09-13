Ayyoub Bouaddi race: AC Milan vs Man United for record-breaking prodigy



Manchester United’s midfield recruitment plans did not work out this summer, with INEOS forced to shelve their plans till 2026.

The co-owners are likely to go back in for Carlos Baleba, and as per what The Peoples Person has already relayed, they could even break the British transfer record to land their man.

Adam Wharton is also on the agenda, but as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. have shown in the past, they are always on the hunt for a diamond in the rough.

And Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi represents just that, with the 17-year-old prodigy impressing one and all with his mature displays in the middle of the park.

Ayyoub Bouaddi race

Naturally, his displays have caught the attention of teams all across Europe, with Teamtalk claiming AC Milan are in pole position.

But United are not far behind, having sent scouts to watch the versatile midfielder regularly, and are ready to fight tooth and nail to win the race.

There is also interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich with the Ligue 1 side eager to extend the France U21 international’s current deal, which is valid until 2027.

“Ayyoub Bouaddi is one of the hottest teenage properties in European football. That rise has led AC Milan to position themselves at the front of the queue for his signature. The Italian giants are preparing to make a determined push, confident that their project could tempt Bouaddi away from France.

AC Milan vs United

“But Premier League big guns are circling. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are among sides to have sent scouts to watch Bouaddi, and none of them are likely to back off.

“The fear from England is that Milan might move first and wrap up a deal before the market truly opens. Sources have indicated that the English clubs will keep tracking him closely this season, ready to make their presence felt if an opportunity arises.

“Aston Villa, Tottenham and Brighton have also carried out checks, reflecting how widely he is admired in England. Bouaddi’s talent and composure has not gone unnoticed elsewhere either, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig believed to be keeping tabs.

Record-breaking talent

“Lille are eager to extend his contract, which is currently due to last until 2027. Only a few months have passed since he penned those terms, but offering him an even better deal could strengthen Lille’s stance.”

He cannot move until he turns 18, which will happen later this year. Hopefully, Milan don’t steal a march on their rivals in January.

Described as Lille’s best talent after Eden Hazard, Ayyoub Bouaddi has been a record-breaker for the French club, becoming their youngest-ever player to feature in a European match as well as their youngest debutant.

And when he made his Ligue 1 bow, he became Lille’s youngest player in the top flight for over 40 years. Able to play all across the middle of the park, his versatility and incredible potential makes him the perfect target for INEOS.

Feature image Christof Koepsel via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

