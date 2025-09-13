Jadon Sancho: Villa boss Unai Emery makes huge claim on player’s future

Jadon Sancho’s new manager Unai Emery at Aston Villa has made a huge prediction for his career.

England past

Once upon a time, Jadon Sancho was one of the most exciting prospects in English football.

After a blockbuster 2020/2021 season where he scored 16 goals in his final season for Borussia Dortmund, he was part of England’s squad for Euro 2020 (played in 2021 due to Coronavirus pandemic).

He has made 23 appearances for his country, scoring three goals in the process.

Nonetheless, Sancho has not played for his nation since 2021 after years of underperforming at Old Trafford.

In fact, he only managed 12 goals in 83 appearances for United and has incredibly been sent out on loan three times to Dortmund, Chelsea and now Aston Villa this season.

Emery belief

Commenting on his deadline day move to Villa Park, Sancho highlighted the role of Emery in convincing him to join the Birmingham based club.

He said, “first of all, when I spoke to the manager, he gave me the belief and the confidence and he showed me the plan he had of achieving this year inspired me. He definitely persuaded me and I can’t wait to work under him.”

In comments carried by the Express and Star, Emery has made the bold claim that he can get Sancho back into the national team fold before the World Cup next summer.

Emery replied to a question about whether or not Sancho could make the England squad by claiming, “yes, of course, this is my objective, to get him back to his best – and if he does that then he’ll come back to the national team.”

He continued, “every player wants to be part of the national team. When he was in Borussia Dortmund, he performed fantastic. And he played with the national team 25 matches, more or less. Of course, he’s still young.”

Emery concluded, “he’s still being hungry to show his capacity to play with his skills, his qualities, and hopefully we can exploit here again his best.”

Sancho could see his first action as a Villa player in an away trip to Goodison Park to face Everton later on this afternoon.

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