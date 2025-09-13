Man United loanee Harry Amass endures nightmare Sheffield Wednesday debut



Manchester United star Harry Amass had a loan debut to forget as his side, Sheffield Wednesday, suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bristol City.

Wednesday beaten by Bristol

Bristol extended their superb start to the 2025/26 campaign with a dominant 3-0 win over Wednesday, who remain winless this term.

The Robins took the lead just six minutes in, as Amass – who was making his bow for Wednesday – deflected Rob Dickie’s effort into the back of his own net.

Things went from bad to worse for Wednesday as they conceded a second goal just 12 minutes later, as Emil Riis expertly converted a cross from Anis Mehmeti.

Mehmeti would go on to get on the score sheet himself, ensuring Bristol went into the break with a commanding three-goal lead.

Amass’ performance

Beyond his own goal, Amass touched the ball 41 times and managed to find his teammates with 17 of the 24 passes he attempted (71% pass accuracy).

The England youth international aimed a cross, but could not find his intended target with it.

He successfully completed three of the four dribbles he embarked on. Defensively, Amass was solid, winning six of the nine ground duels he delved into.

He contributed one clearance and twice as many tackles. Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen afforded Amass only 68 minutes before he took him off and brought Reece Johnson in his place.

Vitek’s performance

Vitek started in goal for Bristol yet again. The shot-stopper has enjoyed a fantastic start to life at Ashton Gate and he extended this run in the meeting with Wednesday.

He made just one run out of his goal, and the United youngster executed it successfully. He also registered two high claims.

Vitek was involved 36 times on the ball, completing half of his 30 passes and landing four accurate long-range deliveries.

The 21-year-old came out on top in his only ground and aerial duels, and added a clearance to his tally.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Bristol are back in action next Sunday when they host Oxford United. Meanwhile, Amass will be hoping for far better fortunes when Wednesday take on Grimsby Town in the third round of the EFL cup.

